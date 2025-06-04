Phone Marking Sessions Helping Combat Mobile Theft

Five City Business Improvement Districts and City Business Partnership have partnered with the City of London Police to run free phone marking events to help combat the increase in mobile phone theft.

To make stolen phones traceable and strengthen the criminal case against thieves when arrested, these discreet and unique stickers help police to quickly identify and return stolen phones to victims when recovered. Police are also encouraging people to set up a medical contact on their phone, enabling someone access to next-of-kin details when the phone is locked which will ensure it gets returned to its lawful owner.

The police are making inroads into tackling the issue, with mobile thefts down 30% alone in the City this year. However, from over 1000 stolen phones recovered by the City of Police in the last two years, less than half have been returned because the owner couldn’t be located.

Various pop-up events will be taking place across the City over the coming months, to find one near you visit at: https://www.cityoflondon.police.uk/police-forces/city-of-london-police/areas/city-of-london/campaigns/campaigns/op-swipe

‘The Five City Business Improvement Districts (Eastern City, Fleet Street Quarter, Cheapside, Aldgate Connect, Culture Mile), alongside the City Business Partnership (City River), are business-led and business funded bodies formed to improve a defined commercial area.’

Henry Johnstone, Chief Operating Officer for the Eastern City BID, said:

“Mobile theft is a major concern amongst local employees and visitors so the City BIDs are delighted to be funding this vital initiative. The whole process only takes five minutes so we strongly encourage people to drop-by during their lunch break. It’s one of many projects we have underway in partnership with the City of London Police to enhance the security and safety of all those who work, visit and live in the Square Mile.”

Inspector Dan Green, of the Proactive Acquisitive Crime Team at the City of London Police, said:

“We welcome the backing of the BIDs in supporting the City of London Police’s efforts to help tackle phone thefts.

“Marking phones will make them less desirable to thieves and gives us a better chance of getting recovered phones back to victims.

“We are also asking people to set up medical ID contact on their phone which allows us to access next of kin details when the phone is locked, ensuring it gets returned to its owner if recovered.

“Working closely with the BIDs, and also businesses across the Square Mile, shows our commitment to reducing mobile phone theft and keeping people who work, live or visit the City safe.”