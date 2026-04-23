Local elections 2026: who will win in Hounslow Council?

Hounslow heads into the 2026 local elections with Labour still in control

Labour is favourite to hold Hounslow Council in May 2026 – but only just. Reform UK is contesting all 62 seats, the Greens are targeting Chiswick, and independents are standing across the borough, as Band D council tax hits £2,185. With turnout typically low, even small shifts in vote share could reshape individual wards.

Hounslow Council heads into the 2026 local elections with Labour still firmly in control, but with a slightly more complicated political picture than four years ago.

At the 2022 Hounslow Council election, Labour won 52 of 62 seats following boundary changes, with the Conservatives taking 10.

Turnout was 33.4 per cent and there was a modest 2.2 per cent swing from Labour to the Conservatives.

Since then, there have been defections in both directions between Labour and the Conservatives, one Labour councillor has moved to the Greens, and five former Labour councillors now sit as independents. An independent candidate also won a by-election from Labour in 2025.

Despite that churn, Labour remains the dominant force in Hounslow – and has controlled the borough for most of its history.

However, the current electoral cycle comes against a backdrop of more fragmented voting patterns across London.

Professor Tony Travers from the London School of Economics has suggested Labour is likely to retain control of Hounslow Council in 2026, but “only just”, reflecting both national polling trends and local competition.

Multiple challengers reshape Hounslow Council contest

The 2026 Hounslow local elections are notable for the number of parties and candidates contesting seats across the borough.

The Conservatives remain the main opposition on Hounslow Council and are campaigning on a “back to basics” platform focused on council tax, street cleanliness, neighbourhood safety and transport policy.

The party has argued residents are “paying more and getting less”from local services.

Reform UK is also contesting all 62 seats, marking a significant expansion from previous elections.

The party has identified outer London boroughs such as Hounslow as potential areas for growth, particularly in western wards including Feltham, Hanworth and Bedfont. A recent defection from Labour to Reform has added visibility to its campaign locally.

The Green Party is standing candidates across the borough, though not in every ward, and is expected to focus efforts in areas such as Chiswick where demographic trends may be more favourable.

The party is seeking to build on its wider London momentum, although it currently has limited representation on Hounslow Council.

And, around 15 independent candidates are standing across several wards, including a small grouping under the Brentford and Isleworth banner

While independents have historically found it difficult to win seats, recent by-election results suggest they may play a role in tighter contests.

The Liberal Democrats are also fielding candidates, aiming to re-establish a presence on Hounslow Council where they currently have no councillors.

Policy issues including housing and public services issues in the Hounslow Council election reflect both local pressures and longer-term development plans.

The Labour administration, led by council leader Shantanu Rajawat, has emphasised investment in housing, regeneration and services. The council’s latest budget includes funding for social housing, community programmes and infrastructure, alongside plans to support economic growth.

One of the borough’s largest projects is the Golden Mile regeneration corridor along the Great West Road, which is expected to deliver new homes, jobs and investment over the coming years. Regeneration in Brentford and other parts of the borough has also been a focus.

At the same time, residents face ongoing cost pressures. Average house prices in Hounslow are above £500,000, with rents nearing £2,000 per month. Council tax for a Band D property stands at £2,185 for 2026/27.

Transport and public realm issues are also part of the campaign. Decisions around e-bike contracts, road schemes and broader connectivity, including proposals such as the West London Orbital rail link, have drawn attention in recent months.

Community concerns including policing, theft and neighbourhood safety have also featured, with local police increasing patrols in response to reported incidents.

While Labour remains the clear frontrunner to retain Hounslow Council, the 2026 local elections are expected to be more competitive than in previous cycles.

The presence of Reform UK, Green candidates, independents and a full Conservative slate means votes are likely to be spread more widely across parties. In a borough where turnout is typically low, relatively small changes in vote share could affect results in individual wards.

And even so, most projections suggest a change of overall control remains unlikely.

City AM is previewing local election votes taking place in every London borough. Click here for a full overview of May 7.

