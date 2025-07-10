Everything In The Garden Is Rosy!

Jubilee Gardens, Houndsditch, City of London

Eastern City Business Improvement District Partners With City Of London Corporation To Launch Jubilee Gardens

A green gem in the heart of the City was this week unveiled at the official opening of the newly reimagined Jubilee Gardens.

The Eastern City BID partnered with the City of London Corporation to transform this once uninviting and under utilised space into a welcoming, sustainable and bio-diverse garden, reflecting the evolving needs of the City and those who work and visit here.

Landscape architects Studio Weave designed the garden, which now includes 35 seating spaces and 12 new trees and 300sqm of planting within an imbedded crating system all sitting above three levels of basement, currently home to a working UK Power Networks station.

Kate Hart, CEO of the Eastern City, said: “We are delighted to partner with the City of London Corporation to deliver this beautiful garden, which will promote bio-diversity for pollinators and wildlife.

“Open spaces in the City of London are not only hugely important for people’s wellbeing and mental health, but they also play a vital role in increasing the Square Mile’s resilience against climate change. “

John Edwards, Chairman of the Streets and Walkways Sub Committee, said: “At the heart of this transformation is a shared vision: to create a greener, more resilient Square Mile. A place where biodiversity flourishes, where people can pause and connect, and where the built environment works in harmony with nature. “We have also been able to re-use materials from the old space, including paving and sections of wall, which fulfils our circular economy ambitions.”

The Jubilee Gardens, located in Houndsditch, is fully accessible to the public.

Read more about the Eastern City Business Improvement District here