New Agreement Signed for Cycle Response Unit

St. John Ambulance and City of London Police pose with their bikes outside Liverpool Street Station, London, to promote their partnership.

The City of London Police (COLP) and the St John Ambulance London Cycle Response Unit (SJA CRU) have strengthened their long-standing collaboration with a new partnership agreement, funded by the Eastern City Business Improvement District (Eastern City BID). This strategic alliance aims to enhance public safety and provide a visible, reassuring presence across the City of London.

Emergency service cycling has proven to be an effective method for rapid response, especially in dense urban areas. SJA CRU has been operational in the City of London since 2004 and has maintained a close working relationship with the COLP Cycle Team. This partnership is built on shared values, including high standards of professionalism, training, and operational delivery, with aligned procedures and policies to ensure effective and coordinated deployment.

The Eastern City BID – a private, not-for-profit organisation funded by over 230 major businesses in the iconic tall building cluster of the Square Mile – is committed to working closely with COLP, the City of London Corporation and other local stakeholders to improve safety and support vulnerable people within its footprint.

SJA CRU and the COLP Cycle Team have been deploying jointly since 2019 and the BID’s two-year funding supports the SJA CRU to deploy alongside the police on Thursdays from 6pm until midnight, with more frequent shifts scheduled over the busy festive period.

This partnership will deliver several key benefits:

Safer Streets: A visible presence will support crime prevention and enhance public reassurance.

Rapid Response: Cycle responders can navigate the City's dense areas quickly, ensuring swift intervention and a positive experience for patients.

Cycle responders can navigate the City’s dense areas quickly, ensuring swift intervention and a positive experience for patients. Easing Pressure on Services: SJA CRU’s volunteers will provide immediate on-scene care, reducing demand on police and ambulance services and improving pre-hospital outcomes.

The initiative will also support ‘Destination City’, the City of London Corporation’s growth strategy for the Square Mile as a world-leading business and leisure location that provides a vibrant, first-class culture and leisure offer. The anticipated increase in visitors and employees in the Square Mile over the coming years necessitates a strong focus on public safety.

St John volunteers will be funded by the Eastern City BID while the Late Night Levy is funding the Police Officers.

QUOTES:

Chief Inspector Paul Southam, City of London Police, said: “The City of London Police’s strengthened partnership with St John Ambulance, with support from Eastern City BID, is vital in enhancing public safety.

“This fantastic initiative, funded by licensed premises through the Late Night Levy, will make it even safer for people out in the City at night and will enable us to respond more effectively to members of the public who need help.

“Partnership working is another tool to help us reduce crime and make people who live, work, or visit the City feel safe. St John Ambulance and our cycle team will be a very visible presence in the Square Mile.”

Taylan Gungor, St John Ambulance London Cycle Response Unit lead said: “I’m proud to launch this strengthened partnership in what is a landmark 20th anniversary year for St John Ambulance London Cycle Response Unit. We have a long-standing and deeply rooted history of serving the City, and it’s inspiring to see that legacy continue to grow.

“Cycle response volunteering is truly unique and highly impactful—especially in the Square Mile. Our highly trained volunteers work side by side with the City Police Cycle Team providing a visible and reassuring presence in the community. Together, we enhance public safety, delivery a rapid response, and help ease the pressure on both the Police and NHS.”

Henry Johnstone, Chief Operating Officer for the Eastern City Business Improvement District, said: “We started funding the St John Ambulance London Cycle Response unit last year and this new partnership agreement cements this exceptional relationship between us both and the City of London Police. One of our main priorities is supporting the night time economy and by funding this service we hope to reassure visitors and workers alike that our part of the City is a safe and secure place to be.”

NOTES TO EDITORS

Signatories of the partnership statement on Thursday 29 May 2025 were:

Chief Superintendent Helen Isaac QPM

Head of Local Policing, City of London Police

Henry Johnstone

Chief Operating Officer, Eastern City Business Improvement District

Taylan Gungor

London Cycle Response Unit Lead, St John Ambulance

After the launch that afternoon, a joint team of City of London Police Cycle Officers and St John Ambulance Cycle Response Unit volunteers were then deployed for a shift until midnight responding to calls in the City of London.

About City of London Police:

The City of London Police is the police force responsible for law enforcement within the Square Mile, also known as the City of London, which is the historic and financial centre of London.

It’s the UK’s national lead force for economic crime, including fraud, cybercrime, and money laundering. It also operates the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau (NFIB) and Action Fraud, the UK’s national fraud reporting centre.

About St John Ambulance London Cycle Response Unit:

The London Cycle Response Unit of St John Ambulance is a group of volunteers providing pedal-powered First Aid across the capital city. The unit was established in 2004, with first operational duties in early 2005 which means they are currently celebrating their 20th anniversary year.

About the Eastern City BID:

The Eastern City BID is a Business Improvement District working to promote and enhance a unique part of the City of London known as the Eastern City. Representing a leading and innovative business community, the Eastern City works collaboratively to deliver a range of programmes and transformative interventions that will develop this globally recognised economic district into an agile, dynamic and vibrant destination.

For more information on the work of the BID, please visit easterncity.co.uk.