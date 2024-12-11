Partner Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City AM team.

Let the Festivities begin with the Eastern City Festival of light

An incredible light and sound interactive see-saw installation has been unveiled this week by the

Eastern City BID – a first for the City of London. Partnering again with FESTIVAL.ORG, which brought the iconic Arcs in 2023 and Bubbles in 2024, the Eastern City was delighted to sponsor IMPULSE – six see-saws installed in St Helen’s Square, which respond to the riders’ movements.

Totally free of charge, this installation will be available until December 14th.

Ellie Harris, Executive Producer for Festival.Org, said: “ FESTIVAL.ORG is delighted to be

collaborating with the Eastern City for the second consecutive year on Impulse, a world-class

installation that has travelled from Canada to St Helen’s Square.

“Challenging perceptions of what public spaces can offer in the City, these larger-than-life

illuminated see-saws offer both a much-needed moment of togetherness, a rare opportunity to

connect with our inner-child, and to experience the joy of play, whatever your age.”

This is just one of the creative and ambitious programme of activities supported by the Eastern City as part of its Festival of Light Campaign to bring festive joy to workers and visitors alike.

In addition to this, Hive Curates has launched City Illuminations which has lit up 55 Old Broad Street. This playful and unexpected light intervention brings awe and wonder to the streets, curtesy of the artists Graphic Rewilding. Furthermore, there is a light exhibition at Broadworks to compliment the festival.

The tallest Christmas tree in London – a massive 67 foot – is still available to see outside Pan Pacific London. Unveiled by the global superstar Dame Joan Collins last month, it has 65,000 sparkling lights and over 800 red and gold baubles and was created by The Christmas Decorator – a company committed to sustainability which has earned them the Carbon Footprint Standard, therefore contributing to a greener, sustainable future.

The BID has also sponsored Christmas trees in the churches of St Helen’s, St Botolph-without-

Bishopsgate and St Mary Abchurch, as well as organising traditional Christmas workshops such as wreath and candle making and bauble workshops.

Kate Hart, Chief Executive of the Eastern City BID, said: “ We are incredibly proud to be a trail blazer in our area and bring these festive firsts, which are imaginative, decorative and distinctive. This is a community that drives change – both with new ideas but in perception too. These activations are designed to draw a different visitor, while enhancing the public spaces for our workers and visitors alike.

“The Festival of Light campaign draws on the recommendations in our Public Realm Vision launched earlier this year, improving and enhancing the public spaces which are often seen as dark, dreary and unwelcoming. Every event is free for all.

“The BID is in a unique position as an enabler to bring artists, creatives and businesses together to showcase something the whole area can enjoy and in addition shine a light – literally – on their

amazing projects and installations.