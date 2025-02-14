City of London great and good raise record £160k for School of Hard Knocks

The City of London’s best, brightest, great and good descended on Threadneedle Street’s M Restaurant as a record £161,000 was raised at the annual School of Hard Knocks long lunch.

Leading City stalwarts including Champions Cup sponsors Investec were joined by the likes of Firethorn Trust, Clarksons, Falko, England international Andy Gomarsall, LBC’s Nick Ferrari and City AM’s own Lawson Muncaster for the fundraiser.

School of Hard Knocks aims to help young people who are facing significant life challenges, often using rugby as one tool in a much larger kit.

‘Biggest Long Lunch yet’

Ken Cowen, chief executive and founder of SOHK commented: “Raising £161,000 in one afternoon is phenomenal.

“This support means we can sustain and expand our mission. The stories shared by the two students on the day were just incredible and I hope gave fresh insight into the sort of transformative work we are all about.

“We are deeply grateful to our supporters, corporate partners, and the team at M Restaurant for making this our biggest Long Lunch yet.”

Added Jim Cameron, SOHK chair and partner at Milbank LLP: “Thanks to all who organised and attended this great fun event, we raised a record amount which will go to improving the lives of hundreds of young people.

“All of us at School Of Hard Knocks are delighted and proud to have hosted such a successful occasion and to be part of such an amazing charity.”

Guests enjoy M Restaurant School of Hard Knocks Chief executive Ken Cowen Dinner is served Long Lunch mingling Tables laid for the School of Hard Knocks Long Lunch £161,000 was raised for SOHK Investec’s iconic Zebra accompanies the total

Last year’s Long Lunch, also at M Restaurant, raised just over £100,000 meaning the 2025 edition smashed records for the charity.

Over 90 per cent of SOHK participants felt more engaged in school after working with the charity, while 90 per cent reported an increase in confidence and 89 percent felt more confident about their futures.

It is fair to say that School of Hard Knocks’ aim to develop confidence, commitment, communication, control and cohesion in young people received overwhelming backing on the streets of the Square Mile yet again, in a major boost to the City’s already outstanding reputation of giving back to the community and to charity.

