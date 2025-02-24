Why more City workers should join the Army

If you want to boost UK defence, support your workers joining the Army’s Reserve Forces, writes Lord Mayor Alastair King

Global instability is on the rise, with the Prime Minister pledging to put “boots on the ground” in Ukraine, while President Trump’s return to office sparks fresh debate on defence spending. As we approach the strategic defence review, one thing is clear: support for our Armed Forces has never been more crucial.

A strong defence and a thriving City are two sides of the same coin.

The Army needs the City

We rely on our Armed Forces to protect the very assets that make the City a global financial powerhouse. From the freedom of the seas that ensures global trade, to the freedom of the skies that facilitates the movement of people, our security infrastructure underpins everything we do. The financial services sector, in particular, thrives on secure communications and data flow – which are safeguarded by our military.

However, it is not a one-way street. To paraphrase Sir Winston Churchill, private enterprise is the “healthy horse” that pulls the UK’s economy along. Our world-leading reputation means that when the City talks, the world listens, playing an important soft power role that complements the Armed Forces’ physical might.

Many people still think that joining the Army, RAF or Navy is something that “other people do”. The Armed Forces are not as visible in our daily lives as they could be. As the modern military focus expands, especially in areas like cyber defence, this mindset needs to shift. The internet is borderless, and we need a new generation of defenders to safeguard our digital infrastructure.

How businesses can support the Army

The Armed Forces Covenant (AFC) is a promise by employers and other bodies that those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces, and their families, are treated fairly. The AFC plays a key role not only in supporting veterans but also adult volunteers. Many City organisations are already signed up to the AFC. The Defence Employer Recognition Scheme also acknowledges employers providing exceptional support to the Armed Forces community. But we need more businesses to get on board.

That is why I will be hosting an important dinner at Mansion House this week with veterans minister Alistair Carns MP and Barclays COO Alistair Currie. The goal? To thank the businesses already supporting veterans and reservists, and to encourage others to join the effort. We need to make it clear that backing those who serve is not just the right thing to do, it is good for business. I am delighted to say that many chairs and CEOs of the largest City companies will be in attendance. It is hugely encouraging to see this support from our major companies.

Our message to employers is simple: if your employee wants to serve in the Reserves, support them. It is free training for your business, and the skills gained – leadership, critical thinking – are invaluable.

Veterans in the Square Mile

As Lord Mayor, I am honoured to serve as President of the City of London Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association, which supports London’s reserve forces and cadets by raising awareness and developing relationships with communities, employers and veterans. My wife, the Lady Mayoress Florence King, is a serving member of the Army Reserve. And, together, we are using the convening power of the mayoralty to shine a spotlight on reservist recruitment and retention in the City.

Additionally, as part of the City of London Corporation’s City Belonging Project, we are launching the “Veterans in the Square Mile” network on 3 March. This new initiative, in partnership with the City Veterans CIC, will foster meaningful connections between veterans and reservists across the City.

I believe that maintaining strong collaboration between the Armed Forces and the financial and professional services sector is mutually beneficial. By employing veterans and releasing their employees to serve, companies can ensure they are attracting and developing highly skilled people whose service contributes to the security of our nation and, in turn, the success of our great City.

Alastair King is the Lord Mayor of the City of London