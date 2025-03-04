31-story skyscraper on 130 Fenchurch Street inches towards a green light

130 Fenchurch Street currently lies vacant

Proposals for a “showpiece office building” on 130 Fenchurch Street are open for further consultation ahead of an application for planning permission.

Designs for the revamped building at the site of City AM’s former HQ Fountain House detail 31 storeys of office space, an improved streetscape and street-level amenities.

“[The proposals] aim to create a thriving showpiece office space in the dynamic and fast-evolving Fenchurch Street area within the City,” Ben Littman, head of development and real estate at Aviva Investors said.

“Our goal is to create a scheme which helps the City get ready for the future, offering a best-in-class office scheme that plays a role in continuing to attract world-leading businesses to London’s Square Mile,” he added.

The latest proposals also include 600 sqm of ground-floor public space, exhibition space on level 17 and green terraces for public and private use.

The building is set to be almost double the size of the 17-storey design drawn up by Farshid Moussavi Architecture, which was mothballed several years ago.

The building, which is designed by architects WilkinsonEyre and developed by development firm CO—RE, is owned by the global asset management business Aviva Investors.

If approved, construction is expected to get underway in 2026 and be completed by 2030.

The distinctive ‘Crown’ of 130 Fenchurch Street

Much like the other new retrofits and new builds proposed in the City, the proposals target industry-leading standards for sustainability.

Demand for sustainable, best-in-class City spaces has boomed post-pandemic as energy standards tighten and companies try to entice workers back to the office.

Availability in newly constructed, sustainable office buildings has fallen to 0.5 per cent in the City of London, according to Knight Frank.

With three schemes approved in just the last few months and four more already in pre-construction, the City is gearing up to meet this demand with a huge increase in office floor space.

The City of London Corporation aims to create an extra 1.2m sqm of office space by 2040.

A mock-up of the building and surrounding structures

As well as 130 Fenchurch Street, Aviva Investors’ development portfolio includes includes One Liverpool Street and 101 Moorgate.

A public consultation event will be held on Wednesday March 5 at 4pm-7pm at 130 Fenchurch Street.