Betting and Gaming Council hails gambling minister after AGM

The Betting and Gaming Council have heaped support on gambling minister Baroness Twycross after her address at the group’s AGM.

“In my short time in post, I have seen the value this sector brings,” the former London Assembly member said last week. “Not just in tax receipts and jobs created, but as a leisure activity, for example through a day at the races, enjoying a game of bingo, or time spent in a seaside arcade.

“I want to work with you to see a safer, more responsible gambling industry.

“I know that the vast majority of people who gamble do so without experiencing harm, but it is in all our interests that we do better for those customers who could be vulnerable to gambling harm.”

The government will introduce a statutory gambling levy from April to tackle gambling harm.

And the Betting and Gaming Council have praised the minister for her speech, despite insisting they’re in “full agreement” on “many”, but not all, key issues.

Betting and Gaming Council chief Grainne Hurst, told City AM: “We were absolutely delighted to welcome Gambling Minister Baroness Twycross to our AGM, and hear her valuable insights, particularly on the value our sector brings to the economy, and as a leisure activity.

“I’m pleased to say we are in full agreement on many of the key issues facing our sector, including the rising threat of black market gambling, which risks sport, tax take and customer safety.

“The BGC supported calls for new stake limits on online slots, with a new £2 limit for those aged between 18-24 and a £5 limit for all other adults. While half the adult population enjoy a bet each month without issue, we remain confident the Government recognises the significant steps our members take to prevent the risk of harm.”

It is estimated that the levy could raise £100m having been promised by the previous government. Legislation suggests that half of the money will go directly to treatment on the NHS.

Baroness Twycross did acknowledge, to the relief of some sources in the industry, that severe problem gambling hits just a small percentage of all gamblers, and that the majority of experiences aren’t an issue.