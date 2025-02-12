Formula 1 race in Rwanda would be ‘blood-stained’, says DRC

F1’s governing body, the FIA, held its annual awards in Rwanda last year

Formula 1 risks having its brand “smeared by a blood-stained association with Rwanda” if it presses ahead with talks to stage a grand prix in Kigali, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has warned.

DRC minister of foreign affairs Therese Kayikwamba Wagner wrote to F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali this week to urge him to end any talks with Rwanda, which the DRC has accused of trying to annex its land in order to steal precious minerals.

“I write to express deep concern over Formula 1’s reported ongoing talks with Rwanda to host a grand prix in its capital Kigali,” Wagner wrote in the letter, seen by City AM.

“Rwanda is currently occupying a large part of the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo in collaboration with its proxy the M23, displacing over 700,000 Congolese citizens.

“While I applaud Formula 1’s desire to host a grand prix in Africa, I question whether Rwanda would be a choice that best represents our continent and urge you to end negotiations and rule Rwanda out as a potential host.”

She added: “Does Formula 1 really want its brand smeared by a blood-stained association with Rwanda? Is this really the best country to represent Africa in global motorsport?”

It follows similar calls by the DRC for Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich to end sponsorship deals with Rwanda.

Wagner said Rwanda’s support for the M23 group was “incontrovertible” and that its military had disregarded a ceasefire agreement to bomb homes and hospitals in eastern DRC. Citing the UN, it said M23 and Rwandan troops had killed 3,000 people including 17 peacekeepers.

Formula 1 said: “We have been closely monitoring the developments relating to the DRC and Rwanda and continue to do so.

“We have received requests from multiple locations around the world that wish to host a future Formula 1 race. We assess any potential request in detail and any future decisions would be based on the full information and what is in the best interests of our sport and our values.”

F1 should race in South Africa not Rwanda, says DRC

F1 chiefs have explored racing in Kigali amid growing ties between Rwanda and motorsport’s governing body the FIA, which held its annual awards there in December.

The DRC has called on F1 chiefs to instead stage a race in South Africa, a plan it says it would “wholeheartedly support”.

Wagner wrote: “South African soldiers on peacekeeping duties in my country have been killed by the regime you seek to do business with. For the sake of those who have given their lives in the name of peace, make the right choice and at least make their sacrifice worth something.”

The DRC says it estimates that Rwanda’s theft of “blood minerals” is worth $1bn to its economy annually, enhancing its capabilities to partner with leading European football clubs and stage prestigious international sports events like grands prix.

Rwanda has defended the presence of its soldiers in eastern DRC, saying they are merely protecting the border.

Rwanda’s president Paul Kagame, a noted Arsenal supporter, has called the DRC’s appeals to football clubs “wasted efforts”.