Two F1 races hang in balance after Belgian Grand Prix fate confirmed

The Belgian Grand Prix will take remain on the calendar for five of the next seven seasons of Formula 1

Formula 1 has confirmed that the historic Belgian Grand Prix will stop being an annual race in 2027.

Under a new deal announced today, Spa will host races in the next three seasons and then begin a period of rotation with other European dates.

It will take place in 2029 and 2031 but make way for other circuits in the intervening years as F1 chiefs look to meet unprecedented demand from promoters around the world.

Rwanda and South Africa are both pushing to expand the calendar to a sixth continent.

It follows the news that the Dutch Grand Prix will shutter its race after 2026 and leaves Barcelona and Imola as the only circuits whose long-term future has not been resolved.

Barcelona has a contract until 2026, when it could be forced out by a new race in Madrid, while Imola’s deal is up this year.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: “The Belgian Grand Prix was one of the races that made up our maiden Championship in 1950, so as we kick off our 75th anniversary year it is fitting that we can share the news of this important extension.

“Spa-Francorchamps is rightly lauded by drivers and fans alike as one of the finest racetracks in the world and it has played host to some incredible moments over its many seasons in Formula 1. In recent years it has undergone significant work to improve the facility and overall fan experience, and I would like to pay tribute to the promoter and the Government of Wallonia for their dedication and passionate support for Formula 1 in Belgium.”

Pierre-Yves Jeholet, Vice President of the Walloon Government and Minister of the Economy, commented: “I am delighted that the Belgian Grand Prix – a must-attend event for Wallonia – has been confirmed on the F1 calendar for several years.

“The circuit provides the Region with high-quality sports infrastructure capable of hosting exceptional events, and thanks to the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, Spa-Francorchamps, and through it, Wallonia, is placed at the centre of global attention.

“In addition to this international showcase, the event generates significant economic benefits for Wallonia, as well as for Belgium. The extension of this relationship over several years will also allow the circuit teams to plan for the future, which is hugely positive.”

Melchior Wathelet, President of Spa Grand Prix, and Vanessa Maes, CEO of Spa Grand Prix, added: “We are both very proud of this renewal, which reflects the mutual trust built as we have upgraded our infrastructure and delivered record attendance and fantastic fan experience over recent years.

“This contract extension has once again been made possible thanks to the support of the Walloon Government but also the fans of what we believe is the most beautiful circuit in the world. Together we are strengthening our commitment to the development of our wonderful region.”