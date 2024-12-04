Formula 1 confirms it will lose star’s home race after 2026

F1 champion Max Verstappen has won three of the last four editions of the Dutch Grand Prix

Formula 1 will lose the Dutch Grand Prix after 2026 despite it being the home race of reigning world champion Max Verstappen.

Zandvoort’s return to the calendar in 2021 coincided with Verstappen beginning his run of four consecutive drivers’ titles but despite sell-out crowds flocking to see their home hero it has struggled to remain commercially viable.

“We are a privately owned and operated business, and we must balance the opportunities presented by continuing to host the event, against other risks and responsibilities,” said Dutch Grand Prix director Robert Van Overdijk.

“We have decided to go out on a high with two more incredible Dutch Grands Prix in 2025 and 2026. We wanted to take this step while our event is adored and supported by passionate fans, residents, and the Formula 1 community.”

Zandvoort’s current contract was due to expire after next season but F1 chiefs have agreed a one-year extension. A much-discussed race in Rwanda and a second race in Spain are among the possible replacements for the Dutch Grand Prix.

“The Dutch Grand Prix has raised the bar for European Grands Prix in terms of event spectacle and entertainment,” said F1 president and chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

“All parties positively collaborated to find a solution to extend the race, with many options, including alternation or annual events on the table, and we respect the decision from the promoter to finish its amazing run in 2026.”

Zandvoort staged a Grand Prix almost every year from 1950 to 1985 but dropped off the calendar until 2021, a year later than planned due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Verstappen won the first three races at his home track but McLaren’s Lando Norris ended the Red Bull star’s run this year.

It comes after F1 announced a contract extension for Monza, one of its most historic circuits.