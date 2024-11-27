Formula 1 agrees to retain oldest track after upgrades pledge

Monza is the oldest track on the F1 calendar, having first staged the Italian Grand Prix in 1922

Formula 1 chiefs have ended doubts over the future of the oldest track on its race calendar by agreeing a new deal with Monza to stage the Italian Grand Prix.

The extension to the current contract between the two parties is for six more years, taking it up to 2031, and comes after Monza bosses committed to improving facilities.

Monza first held the Italian Grand Prix in 1922 and the track dubbed the “Temple of Speed” has been part of the F1 world championship since its inaugural season in 1950.

“I am delighted that the Italian Grand Prix will remain on the calendar until 2031,” said F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“Monza is at the very heart of Formula 1 history and the atmosphere each year is unique as the Tifosi gather in huge numbers to cheer on Ferrari and the drivers.

“The recent upgrades to the circuit’s infrastructure and the planned investment show a strong commitment to the long-term future of Formula 1 in Italy.”

Monza chiefs made upgrades to the track surface before this year’s race and have pledged to implement further improvements, including more and better hospitality offerings.

“Monza is the oldest racetrack in the world to host a race of the world championship, and it is also the longest-running event on the calendar. We are all aware that history is no longer enough,” said Angelo Sticchi Damiani, the president of the Automobile Club d’Italia.

“We are already working to keep ahead of the standards required by modern Formula 1.”