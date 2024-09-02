Leclerc Monza win timely as Formula 1 continues topsy-turvy season

It’s fair to say Charles Leclerc has not had it all his own way during the 2024 Formula 1 season, but he has managed to win twice where it really matters for him personally.

Earlier in the season he triumphed in his home principality of Monaco, where he had learned to race with his father before he passed away.

And on Sunday he won for Ferrari at their home grand prix in Monza.

Winning a home grand prix isn’t uncommon in the travelling circus that is Formula 1 – Lewis Hamilton achieved the feat earlier this season at Silverstone – but it must be unrivalled to rounding Parabolica at Monza and seeing the chequered flag approaching as a Ferrari driver. F1 fans needn’t be reminded of the famous annual scenes as the Ferrari supporters, the Tifosi, charge down the home straight to get a good view of the podium.

The Prancing Horses have had the car to challenge for race wins for 18 months but have fallen short on the strategic front.

They have seen strategy and on-track mistakes cost them wins in the past, but they got the big calls right in Italy on Sunday and reaped the rewards.

It was another sign of what has become a topsy-turvy season.

Closing the Formula 1 gap

Max Verstappen’s sixth-place finish extended his winless run to six races, while McLaren’s two-three finish shaved Red Bull’s lead in the team standings to just eight points.

The year has seen Red Bull in the headlines off the track – design guru Adrian Newey departed and team principal Christian Horner faced misconduct allegations, which were dismissed – and Williams ditching one of their drivers mid-season. It has been a season of change, where Red Bull – though still in the mix for two titles – are being challenged in a way they hadn’t been in recent years.

Race winner Leclerc screamed “Mamma Mia” down his team radio before telling broadcasters: “It is an incredible feeling. I thought a second win [at Monza, after 2019] wouldn’t feel the same… but it is incredible. I want to win as many races as possible. It is very special.

“The Tifosi were incredible. The power they give is incredible. I don’t know if we can [keep challenging for wins] and I still think McLaren are the favourites but we have taken a step forward.”

Leclerc may not have had it all his own way, but he roared to an emotional victory in Monza.

And in doing so he has added another exciting chapter to the best Formula 1 season in years.