 |  Updated: 

F1 Driver Standings in full as Leclerc wins for Ferrari at Monza

By:

Charles Leclerc won in front of the famous Ferrari Tifosi to claim his second F1 win of the season in Monza.(Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Charles Leclerc won in front of the famous Ferrari Tifosi to claim his second Formula 1 win of the season in Monza.

He beat McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri – who started on the front row – to the win in northern Italy, home of the Prancing Horses.

Championship leader Max Verstappen saw his championship lead cut to 64 points after finishing sixth while McLaren reduced the team title deficit to just 10.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton crossed the line in front of Verstappen while Mercedes’ George Russell, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, Williams’ Alex Albon and Haas’ Kevin Magnussen completed the top 10.

F1 winner Leclerc

Formula 1 race winner Leclerc said: “It is an incredible feeling. I thought a second win [at Monza, after 2019] wouldn’t feel the same… but it is incredible. I want to win as many races as possible. It is very special.

“The Tifosi were incredible. The power they give is incredible.

“I don’t know if we can [keep challenging for wins] and I still think McLaren are the favourites but we have taken a step forward.”

Piastri said: “It hurts, I am not going to lie. I did a lot of things right today… from the position we were in doing a one-stop seemed a risky call.

“I am happy with the pace and race but finishing second hurts. In hindsight [we should have done a one-stop] but unfortunately we got it a bit wrong. We had everything to lose.

Teammate Norris said: “I don’t know what I should have done differently. Ferrari drove a better race today.

“We considered [the one stop] but it was not possible. It is a tough one. We are disappointed of course but Ferrari had a better car.

“Well done to [Oscar]. He got past me and deserves it.”

F1 Driver Standings

PositionDriverTeamPoints
1Max VerstappenRed Bull303
2Lando NorrisMcLaren241
3Charles LeclercFerrari217
4Oscar PiastriMcLaren197
5Carlos SainzFerrari184
6Lewis HamiltonMercedes164
7Serigo PerezRed Bull143
8George RussellMercedes128
9Fernando AlonsoAston Martin50
10Lance StrollAston Martin24
11Nico HulkenbergHaas22
12Yuki TsunodaRB22
13Daniel RicciardoRB12
14Pierre GaslyAlpine8
15Kevin MagnussenHaas6
16Oliver BearmanFerrari6
17Alex AlbonWilliams6
18Esteban OconAlpine5
19Zhou GuanyuKick0
20Logan SargeantWilliams0
21Valtteri BottasKick0
F1 standings

Constructor title race

PositionTeamPoints
1Red Bull446
2McLaren438
3Ferrari407
4Mercedes292
5Aston Martin74
6RB34
7Haas28
8Alpine13
9Williams6
10Sauber0
Team race

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.