F1 Driver Standings in full as Leclerc wins for Ferrari at Monza

Charles Leclerc won in front of the famous Ferrari Tifosi to claim his second Formula 1 win of the season in Monza.

He beat McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri – who started on the front row – to the win in northern Italy, home of the Prancing Horses.

Championship leader Max Verstappen saw his championship lead cut to 64 points after finishing sixth while McLaren reduced the team title deficit to just 10.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton crossed the line in front of Verstappen while Mercedes’ George Russell, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, Williams’ Alex Albon and Haas’ Kevin Magnussen completed the top 10.

F1 winner Leclerc

Formula 1 race winner Leclerc said: “It is an incredible feeling. I thought a second win [at Monza, after 2019] wouldn’t feel the same… but it is incredible. I want to win as many races as possible. It is very special.

“The Tifosi were incredible. The power they give is incredible.

“I don’t know if we can [keep challenging for wins] and I still think McLaren are the favourites but we have taken a step forward.”

Piastri said: “It hurts, I am not going to lie. I did a lot of things right today… from the position we were in doing a one-stop seemed a risky call.

“I am happy with the pace and race but finishing second hurts. In hindsight [we should have done a one-stop] but unfortunately we got it a bit wrong. We had everything to lose.

Teammate Norris said: “I don’t know what I should have done differently. Ferrari drove a better race today.

“We considered [the one stop] but it was not possible. It is a tough one. We are disappointed of course but Ferrari had a better car.

“Well done to [Oscar]. He got past me and deserves it.”

F1 Driver Standings

Position Driver Team Points 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 303 2 Lando Norris McLaren 241 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 217 4 Oscar Piastri McLaren 197 5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 184 6 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 164 7 Serigo Perez Red Bull 143 8 George Russell Mercedes 128 9 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 50 10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 24 11 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 22 12 Yuki Tsunoda RB 22 13 Daniel Ricciardo RB 12 14 Pierre Gasly Alpine 8 15 Kevin Magnussen Haas 6 16 Oliver Bearman Ferrari 6 17 Alex Albon Williams 6 18 Esteban Ocon Alpine 5 19 Zhou Guanyu Kick 0 20 Logan Sargeant Williams 0 21 Valtteri Bottas Kick 0 F1 standings

