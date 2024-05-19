Formula 1 driver standings as Verstappen wins in Imola

Max Verstappen returned to winning ways in Formula 1 this weekend with a victory at Imola on the 30th anniversary of Ayrton Senna’s death at the iconic Italian track.

McLaren driver Lando Norris, who won his first ever race last time out in Miami, reeled in the Dutchman towards the end of the race in Italy but the reigning world champion was able to hold on and take his fifth win of the season.

The result gives Verstappen 161 points in the Formula 1 Driver Standings, 48 clear of second place Charles Leclerc.

The Ferrari driver finished third at Imola to complete the podium.

“The whole race I had to push flat out. Especially the last 10-15 laps I had no grip and I was sliding a lot. Lando was closing in,” Verstappen said.

“I couldn’t afford to make too many mistakes.”

Norris said: “Yes. It hurts me to say but one or two more laps and I think I would have had him. It was a tough first half and a good second half but one or two more laps would have been beautiful.”

Norris’s teammate Oscar Piastri and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz completed the top five while Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were next. Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll and RB’s Yuki Tsunoda completed the top 10.

The Formula 1 season continues next weekend when the paddock travels to Monaco.

Formula 1 Driver Standings