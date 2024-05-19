In a rush
Formula 1 driver standings as Verstappen wins in Imola

Max Verstappen returned to winning ways in Formula 1 this weekend with a victory at Imola on the 30th anniversary of Ayrton Senna’s death at the iconic Italian track.

McLaren driver Lando Norris, who won his first ever race last time out in Miami, reeled in the Dutchman towards the end of the race in Italy but the reigning world champion was able to hold on and take his fifth win of the season.

The result gives Verstappen 161 points in the Formula 1 Driver Standings, 48 clear of second place Charles Leclerc.

The Ferrari driver finished third at Imola to complete the podium.

“The whole race I had to push flat out. Especially the last 10-15 laps I had no grip and I was sliding a lot. Lando was closing in,” Verstappen said.

“I couldn’t afford to make too many mistakes.”

Norris said: “Yes. It hurts me to say but one or two more laps and I think I would have had him. It was a tough first half and a good second half but one or two more laps would have been beautiful.”

Norris’s teammate Oscar Piastri and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz completed the top five while Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were next. Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll and RB’s Yuki Tsunoda completed the top 10. 

The Formula 1 season continues next weekend when the paddock travels to Monaco.

Formula 1 Driver Standings

PositionDriverTeamWinsPoints
1Max VerstappenRed Bull5161
2Charles LeclercFerrari0113
3Sergio PerezRed Bull0107
4Lando NorrisMcLaren1101
5Carlos Sainz JrFerrari193
6Oscar PiastriMcLaren053
7George RussellMercedes044
8Lewis HamiltonMercedes035
9Fernando AlonsoAston Martin033
10Yuki TsunodaRB015
11Lance StrollAston Martin011
12Oliver BearmanFerrari06
13Nico HulkenbergHaas06
14Daniel RicciardoRB05
15Esteban OconAlpine01
16Kevin MagnussenHaas01
17Alex AlbonWilliams00
18Zhou GuanyuSauber00
19Pierre GaslyAlpine00
20Valtteri BottasSauber00
21Logan SargeantWilliams00
