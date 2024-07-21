Piastri and Norris speak after awkward McLaren F1 team orders call

Oscar Piastri won his first Formula 1 grand prix in Hungary on Sunday after a late team order from his McLaren garage forced teammate Lando Norris to move aside for the Australian.

Piastri led the race into the first corner despite starting from second but the two McLaren drivers swapped during the first pit stop.

At the second pit stop Norris was prioritised, against usual process, and gained the advantage, and the race lead, heading towards the finish.

But McLaren ordered Norris to move over and let Piastri aside, which he reluctantly did towards the end of the race, as the Australian won his first race in Formula 1.

Lewis Hamilton came third despite being hit by championship leader Max Verstappen.

Race winner Piastri said: “It’s very, very special. It is the day I dreamed of as a kid.

“It was a bit complicated at the end but thank you to the team for an amazing effort.

“The longer you leave it the more you get nervous but it was well executed by the team.”

Norris said: “It is an amazing day for us as a team, that’s the main thing. It has been a long journey to achieve this on merit.

“The team asked me to do it [the switch] so I did it. That’s it.”

Added Hamilton, who earned his 200th career podium: “McLaren is my old, original family so I am happy to see them back at front.

“The team has done a great job to push this car. We were able to hold on at the beginning, it was tough but that’s motor racing. I am grateful for the points.”