Alex Albon extends Williams Racing contract beyond new era of F1

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – NOVEMBER 02: Alexander Albon of Thailand and Williams reacts in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 02, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Williams Racing F1 driver Alex Albon has committed himself to the team in a multi-year contract that extends his association with the British firm to beyond 2026.

The Thai racer has been the leading driver for Williams in recent seasons and has signed on with his team into a new regulation period for Formula 1 which begins in two years.

Albon is 17th in this year’s Driver Standings with finishes of 15th, 11th, 11th, retired, 12th, 18th.

His teammate, American Logan Sargeant, is also pointless in this campaign.

Williams and Sauber are the only teams without a championship point.

Albon is a good contract renewal for Williams, who could have lost him to the likes of Mercedes or Haas given the roller coaster roundabout that has been the driver transfer market.

Albon happy

“I am incredibly happy to be remaining with Williams Racing and to continue working with such a talented and dedicated team of people,” Albon said.

“It has been a difficult start to the year but since joining Williams we have made significant progress together and I have seen the huge changes happening behind the scenes to take us back to the front of the grid.

“This is a long-term project that I really believe in and want to play a key role in which is why I have signed a multi-year contract. The journey will take time but I am confident we are building the right team to move forward and achieve great things in the years to come.”

James Vowles, team principal of Williams Racing, said: “We are delighted to secure Alex’s long-term future with Williams Racing. He has exceptional talent, technical input and dedication to the cause and this is a huge vote of confidence in Williams and the journey back to competitiveness that we are on.

“Since joining, Alex has consistently demonstrated his ability to perform under pressure, and signing him for the long-term is a big piece of the puzzle of moving us up the grid.”