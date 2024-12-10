Ferrari to help General Motors and Cadillac Formula 1 entry

Ferrari will provide engines and a gearbox to the General Motors and Andretti bid that will see Cadillac enter Formula 1 in 2026.

The agreement, subject to the American newcomers having their application approved by both Formula 1 and the sports governing body the FIA, represents a huge obstacle passed for the General Motors team, which saw an agreement in principle announced with Formula 1 after the Las Vegas Grand Prix following a restructure at Andretti that saw key players relinquish control.

“Ferrari today announces a multi-year agreement starting from 2026 with Andretti Formula Racing LLC,” A statement from the team read. “Regarding the supply of power unit and gearbox to the racing team led by TWG Global and General Motors, subject to Andretti Formula Racing LLC receiving written confirmation from the FIA – F1 that its entry to the 2026 FIA Formula One Championship has been accepted and approved.”

Ferrari were a key partner when the last new team, American outfit Haas, entered Formula 1. The Prancing Horses aided the Gene Haas-owned team break into the F1 grid under the management of Guenther Steiner.

It means Formula 1 will, in all likelihood, entertain an 11th team on the grid from 2026 – when Audi also enter the sport in conjunction with the Qatar Investment Authority.

Max Verstappen won his fourth consecutive title in 2024 while McLaren picked up the team gong for the first time this century.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished this season in third with Williams-bound teammate Carlos Sainz fifth. The Italian outfit beat Red Bull to second in the constructor championship.