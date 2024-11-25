F1 agrees deal for General Motors and Cadillac grid entry in 2026

The Formula 1 grid is set to feature 11 teams for the first time since 2016 after the organisation reached an “agreement in principle” for General Motors to enter when regulations change ahead of the 2026 season.

An impasse between the top level of motor racing and the inclusion of an 11th team was solved over the weekend at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, where senior members of both General Motors and Formula 1 thrashed out their differences.

GM will now likely enter a team alongside Cadillac to coincide with mass regulation changes in 2026. Fellow automotive giant Audi will also come in as a constructor.

Formula 1 confirmed on Monday that an agreement was reached. The chief executive of the racing division’s parent company Liberty Media, Greg Maffei, said: “With Formula 1’s continued growth plans in the US, we have always believed that welcoming an impressive US brand like GM/Cadillac to the grid and GM as a future power unit supplier could bring additional value and interest to the sport.

“We credit the leadership of General Motors and their partners with significant progress in their readiness to enter Formula 1. We are excited to move forward with the application process for the GM/Cadillac team to enter the Championship in 2026.”

The move comes after failed attempts by Andretti Global to enter the sport, which prompted the US Department of Justice to investigate possible breaches of competition law. But that changed when Michael Andretti chose to step back from his organisation and GM insisted they could be ready with an American entry for 2026.

Added General Motors president Mark Reuss: “As the pinnacle of motorsports, F1 demands boundary-pushing innovation and excellence. It’s an honour for General Motors and Cadillac to join the world’s premier racing series, and we’re committed to competing with passion and integrity to elevate the sport for race fans around the world.

“This is a global stage for us to demonstrate GM’s engineering expertise and technology leadership at an entirely new level.”

It is understood that there has been an expression of interest in purchasing a factory which Renault is giving up after the French manufacturer announced they would stop making engines for the sport.

The project, with engines potentially not available until 2028, could see a similar situation to the last new team on the grid – fellow Americans Haas – whereby Ferrari provide engines and help in the short term.