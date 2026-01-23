Castore add Australia to growing rugby portfolio

Castore has signed a five-year deal with rugby union’s Wallabies

Manchester-headquartered Castore has signed a five-year deal with rugby union’s Wallabies, which will see the sports apparel brand on Australia’s shirts at their home World Cup.

“The new agreement will see the Wallabies, Wallaroos, Australian men’s and women’s sevens teams and Australian pathways teams proudly wearing Castore-issued sportswear from January 2026,” a statement read.

The deal comes six months after Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe bought into the firm with an Ineos agreement for Belstaff.

Chief and founder of Castore Tom Beahon said: “We’re proud to join forces with Rugby Australia and in particular support the next chapter of the Australian national teams.

“Our mission is to make athletes better and give them a competitive edge, and together we will combine advanced engineering, precision manufacturing and a world-class retail programme to serve the team and its fans.

“We can’t wait to unveil the first Castore kits ahead of the 2026 season.”

Castore’s portfolio has expanded with the Wallabies deal, with Australia joining the likes of Red Bull Racing, Alpine F1 Team, Everton FC, England Rugby and England cricket.

Castore do new deal

Rugby Australia chief Phil Waugh said: “Rugby Australia is thrilled to be partnering with Castore for at least the next five years.

“We’re aligning with a brand that shares our high-performance mindset and can deliver genuine innovation for our athletes and supporters.

“From the Wallabies, Wallaroos and Sevens programs to our pathways system and community game, this partnership strengthens every layer of our sport and puts the fan experience at the centre.”

Castore will brand the Wallabies for the next two Rugby World Cups. The men’s World Cup in 2027 and the women’s World Cup in 2029 will be hosted in Australia.

“The partnership spans on-field kit, training wear, travel apparel and fan retail, underpinned by Castore’s team sports platform and supply chain capabilities,” a statement added.