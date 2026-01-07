Cadillac add tech sponsor as Formula 1 newcomers gear up for debut

IFS is Cadillac F1's third commercial partner and first from outside the US

Cadillac Formula 1 Team have added software provider IFS to their portfolio of commercial partners as they continue preparations for joining the grid this year.

Sweden-based IFS is the team’s first non-US partner and joins Tommy Hilfiger and Jim Beam in backing Cadillac ahead of their eagerly anticipated F1 debut.

“IFS has been instrumental in helping Cadillac Formula 1 Team launch the first new team in Formula 1 for over a decade,” said team principal Graeme Lowden.

“We decided to implement IFS early on in our journey – before we even bought coffee machines for the office. It’s helped us rapidly scale our operations by providing tools to establish best practices, manage complexity, and accelerate innovation.

“From supply chain to engineering, IFS software is helping us make smarter decisions so we can focus on what matters most: building a competitive car and delivering results on the track.”

Cadillac to make F1 bow in March

Cadillac, who have signed Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez as drivers, are set to become the 11th team in Formula 1 when it returns for the 2026 season in March.

The team, which has bases in the US and Silverstone, is a joint venture between General Motors and TWG Global, which is owned by serial sport investor Mark Walter.

Walter owns 13 per cent of BlueCo, parent company of Chelsea and Strasbourg, as well as majority holdings in MLB’s LA Dodgers and the NBA’s LA Lakers.

“The Cadillac Formula 1 team is making a bold entry into one of the world’s fastest growing and most popular sporting platforms,” said IFS chief marketing officer Oliver Pilgerstorfer.

“Formula 1 is a sport where milliseconds matter, and technology can make the difference between winning and losing. By embedding IFS into Cadillac Formula 1 Team’s operations, we’re helping the team gain greater agility, optimise resources, and push the boundaries of performance.”