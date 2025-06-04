Tommy Hilfiger joins Formula 1 grid with Cadillac

The newest team to the Formula 1 grid, Cadillac, have announced Tommy Hilfiger as a major partner.

The newest team to the Formula 1 grid, Cadillac, have announced Tommy Hilfiger as a major partner.

The Regent Street clothing brand has been synonymous with the Mercedes Formula 1 team but will join the American outfit ahead of their first season on the grid.

The deal for the American apparel brand founded by its namesake is the first partnership announcement for Cadillac Formula 1 ahead of their appearance on the grid in 2026 next year.

“We are an American team representing one of the most iconic American brands of all time,” said Cadillac Formula 1 team principal Graeme Lowdon. “Tommy Hilfiger too is an American icon, and the brand’s legacy in Formula 1 is unmatched.

“As we bring a bold new vision to the paddock, this partnership truly reflects the spirit of what we’re building.

“Together, we’re not only racing, but driving innovation that will shape the future of both entertainment and engineering.”

Cadillac were originally set to join the 2026 grid as Andretti but subsequent disagreements with a number of parties left the brand with little room but to wiggle its way onto the starting line.

“From the very beginning, entertainment and sport have been part of our brand’s heritage,” said Lea Rytz Goldman, global brand president at Tommy Hilfiger.

“By doubling down in motorsport, we are excited to present a fresh expression of what’s possible when fashion evolves at the speed of pop culture.

“This iconic partnership continues our legacy of breaking boundaries, bringing style to the grid, and driving the future of Formula 1.”

The iconic brand once had a major sponsorship deal with former Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton but his move to Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season has opened up an opportunity for Tommy Hilfiger to get amongst the paddock of major Formula 1 sponsorships.