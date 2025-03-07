FIA and Formula 1 accept General Motors and Cadillac to 2026 grid

Formula 1 and its governing body the FIA have approved Cadillac’s application to join the 2026 F1 grid.

The move comes after their bid was approved for assessment in November following on from major governance changes at General Motors and Andretti.

“The FIA and Formula 1 can confirm that, following the completion of their respective sporting, technical and commercial assessments, the application by General Motors and TWG Motorsports to bring a Cadillac team to the FIA Formula One World Championship from 2026 has been approved,” a statement read.

General Motors joined an umbrella group of motorsporting entities, alongside the likes of Nascar and Indycar teams under TWG Motorsports last month.

Cadillac F1 are majority owned by TWG Global, the investment vehicle of Chelsea part-owner Mark Walter, a long-time business partner of the club’s chairman Todd Boehly.

Cadillac on the grid

At the time of the launch a statement read: “TWG Global today announces the launch of TWG Motorsports, a new division created to bring together a portfolio of leading motorsports organizations to drive competitive excellence, ingenuity and commercial innovation across the globe, with the aim of challenging at the very top of the sport.

“Established in late 2024 by TWG Global co-chairs Mark Walter and Thomas Tull, TWG Motorsports is focused on setting a new standard for racing. Their commitment to driving innovation by utilizing next-generation technologies and leveraging synergies continues a history of commitment to sports as evidenced by a TWG Global sports portfolio that includes the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chelsea Football Club, Professional Women’s Hockey League and stakes in the Los Angeles Lakers and other ventures. TWG Motorsports will apply the same transformative growth mindset to racing.”

Next year is set to be a major season for Formula 1, with 2025 the final year under current regulations.

Alongside Cadillac, Audi will enter the sport with the Qatar Investment Authority after completing a purchase of Sauber, and car design regulations will shift for the first time since the beginning of the hybrid era.

