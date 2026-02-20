Aston Martin F1 buys team naming rights in £50m cash deal

British car manufacturer Aston Martin has announced a £50m cash sale of its Formula 1 naming rights to AMR GP.

The deal will enable the eponymous Formula 1 team, owned by Canadian Lawrence Stroll, to have the “exclusive right to use the iconic automotive company’s name, logo and branding in perpetuity”.

Formerly Racing Point UK, AMR runs and operates the Aston Martin F1 team and has also secured an extended sponsorship agreement with Aston Martin which runs until 2055.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding’s trading update revealed a drop in sales, down from 6,030 in 2024 to 5,448 last year.

The group cited a “highly challenging” trading environment due to US tariffs, and said the £50m name sale will boost its stability.

Aston Martin in perpetuity

Stroll said: “Today’s acquisition represents an important step in our team’s journey and underlines our commitment to Formula One’s exciting future.

“This agreement further strengthens our position as we push to win World Championships in the future, and I couldn’t be prouder to be leading this iconic British institution on the road and the track.”

The Formula 1 team have been one to watch in the paddock this season ahead of the opening race of the year next month in Australia.

Radical design elements from marginal gains guru Adrian Newey – famed for his championship winning Red Bull cars – have caused a stir.

Accounts released last year showed losses of £190m over five years for the Aston Martin Formula 1 team, which was valued in July at £2.4bn after an agreement was reached with a binding letter of intent for a minority stake sale in Aston Martin Lagonda Holdings.

The team’s cars are driven by two-time world champion Fernando Alonso and Lawrence Stroll’s son Lance.

“This latest acquisition further solidifies the team’s commitment to Formula One,” a statement read, “and ensures the Aston Martin name remains firmly part of the sport’s future.”