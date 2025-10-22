Aston Martin F1 loses £190m in five years

Aston Martin F1’s most recent loss of £46m has pushed their cumulative five-year deficit to £190m.

The Lawrence Stroll-owned Formula 1 team saw revenue rise by 16 per cent for the financial year to 31 December 2024 while cost of sales also rose.

But the pit garage housing both Fernando Alonso and Stroll’s son Lance have now posted five consecutive losses, ranging from £17.73m in 2020 to £52.92m in 2022. The total amounts to over £189m.

The financial documents do not include wages paid to design guru Adrian Newey after he signed from Red Bull in 2024. He began working with Aston Martin in March this year, and is reported to be on £20m per season.

Aston Martin were this year valued at £2.4bn after the manufacturer, Aston Martin Lagonda Holdings, struck an agreement with an unknown firm to sell a minority stake in the team for £100m.

F1 losses

The $3.3bn valuation came ahead of McLaren’s $5bn valuation this autumn when a number of minority investors were bought out by the sovereign wealth fund of Bahrain, Mumtalakat, and UAE-based investment group CYVN Holdings.

Aston Martin’s turnover – £281m – is the fourth highest in the Formula 1 paddock, surpassed only by Sir Jim Ratcliffe co-owned Mercedes, current constructors’ champions McLaren and the eponymous team of energy drinks giant Red Bull.

The accounts said that “new partnerships” were “contributing to a 16 per cent increase in revenue”.

Aston Martin, however, have had a poor 2025, sitting seventh in the constructors’ championship without a win or podium to the team’s name.

Alonso is 12th in the solo standings with 37 points while Stroll is one spot behind with 32 points. Championship leader Oscar Piastri, of McLaren, is top with 346 points while his team are well clear and have secured the team championship on 678 points.