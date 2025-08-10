Formula 1 to open new F1 Box venue in London’s Westfield Stratford

Formula 1’s love affair with a new generation of fans is set to expand further with F1 Box, a new experience for fans in east London.

Opening at Westfield Stratford in time for next weekend, F1 Box stems from the popular F1 Arcade in the Square Mile.

The set-up will include a new simulator experience for fans with short race sessions, head-to-head on-track combat and the ability to just walk in.

Formula 1 has seen an explosion of popularity within the last decade, with a huge shift in fanbase since its early days 75 years ago.

More women than ever are tuning into the highest level of motorsport while the audiences are shifting younger.

F1 jumped on their new wave of popularity, opening an exhibition which ran in ExCeL London while establishing Arcade spots in London and Birmingham – the chain is set to expand further, heading Stateside and down to Australia among other spots.

F1 Box set for opening

But F1 Box will add to the capital’s Formula 1 offering, allowing fans to compete in real time.

“F1 Box is not about mastering every track or clocking endless laps,” a statement read, “it is about fast, dopamine-driven gameplay built for today’s social-first crowd.”

The current Formula 1 season is a tightly contested affair, with McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri separated by just nine points as the paddock heads into the summer break – there’s nearly 100 points to third place Max Verstappen.

The team championship sees McLaren – on 559 points – 299 points clear of Ferrari in second place with Mercedes the only other team with 200 points.

The season continues at the end of the month in the Netherlands, with F1 Box set to be fully functional by then.

The season runs through until the beginning of December, where it’s likely a new world champion will be crowned in the United Arab Emirates.