How Stratford became London’s thriving new culture hub

The East Bank development in Stratford includes a new V&A museum and a Sadler’s Wells theatre

London was lucky: while some Olympic villages around the world have fallen into terrible states of disrepair after the Games ended, Stratford has remained a pleasant place to go for a walk at the weekend, to visit a cafe or restaurant, or perhaps for a trip on that slide from the top of that weird red spiral building (if a slide wasn’t enough, a new zipwire is launching soon).

There’s been lots to do, not least swimming (for cheap) in the former Olympic swimming pool, walking the pretty canals, and visiting new nature parks. Then there’s the Lee Valley VeloPark for cycling, and the soon-to-launch BBC Music Studios where rehearsals, performances and broadcasts will happen.

Now, though, a range of cultural openings are elevating the easterly stretch of the capital. A new wing of the V&A and a new Sadler’s Wells theatre are a couple of the attractions bringing more footfall to the area being touted as London’s ‘East Bank’. And the area had already landed the coveted title of London’s busiest Tube station in 2021. Here’s where to go and what to visit.

New for Stratford: The V&A goes east

Avoid the throngs of tourists near the main V&A in South Kensington by visiting its new destination in Stratford. V&a East Storehouse features over half a million pieces “from every creative discipline,” with props, costumes, and art items on display in what’s essentially a great big storage unit that the public can visit. There are also a range of events and discussions throughout the year, and a permanent dedicated David Bowie exhibit.

Sadler’s Wells East

An easterly branch of the famous dance venue Sadler’s Wells has also opened in Stratford. This new performance venue features a 550-seat theatre and six studios, and programming will span flamenco, UK dance, South Asian, and hip hop styles, with an annual Christmas show.

ABBA Voyage

Nearly three million people have donned glitter to become dancing queens for the night at Abba Voyage since it opened in 2022. The show uses digital avatars to recreate the Scandi quintet, who appear to dance and sing and banter with the audience. If it sounds naff, the reviews have been gushing, and the show has been viewed as setting a new standard for live digitised performance.

Where to stay in Stratford

The terrace at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Stratford

On the edge of the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park there are two new Hyatt hotels. The Hyatt House London Stratford offers apartment-style suites with kitchens, as well as co-working spaces and a high-tech workout area. The Hyatt Regency is less about the functionality and more about a plush weekend away: marble fixtures and velvet furnishings feel more in key with Mayfair, and the Elondi Restaurant and terrace has a decent weekend roast, and name checks classic east London dishes across the all-day menu. Both are an easy walk from all of Stratford’s new attractions.

Where to eat in Stratford

Within the new East Bank development, the Riverside East area serves casual food and drink throughout the day. Bread Street Kitchen Bar and Rooftop by Gordon Ramsay serves more refined cooking and is best booked ahead of time. Away from the newness, the Roof East bar has light bites, brilliant cocktails and a hipster vibe atop the old shopping centre a short walk from the Tube, and Tina We Salute You has brilliant tapas and an energetic vibe with weekly drag shows and live entertainment. Most of the restaurants within the Westfield Stratford shopping centre development are chains so it’s best to look elsewhere.