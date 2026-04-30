Diageo launches the new Scotch whisky Rare Series aimed at private clients

The Rare Series: 5 single malts drawn from distilleries across Scotland

Diageo has unveiled a new high-end whisky collection as it doubles down on its push into the global luxury spirits market.

The drinks giant has introduced the Rare Series, a collection of Scotch whiskies aimed at private clients and collectors.

The initial release includes five single malts drawn from distilleries across Scotland.

The range features a 55-year-old Glenury Royal, described as the oldest single malt ever released by the group.

Other expressions came from Talisker, Caol Ila, Clynelish, and Blair Athol, each positioned as a limited release.

The expressions include:

Blair Athol 1991 Rare Series

Clynelish 1983 Rare Series

Caol Ila 1983 Rare Series

Talisker 1992 Rare Series

Glenury Royal 1970 Rare Series

The collection draws on Diageo’s stock of more maturing casks across over 30 distilleries and will evolve over time, with new releases introduced only when deemed ready by master blenders.

Distribution is limited to a global registration system via Diageo’s private client teams.

Access to bottles is paired with curated experiences such as tastings and invitation-only events.

Read more Celebrity-backed spirit brands steal the spotlight

Diageo’s luxury push

Diageo has framed the launch of the Rare Series as part of a broader effort to target high-net-worth consumers seeking rare and exclusive spirits.

The rollout included tightly constrained volumes, with some expressions limited to a few hundred bottles globally and priced from £666 to £4,700 before tax.

Customers can only buy the bottles via Diageo’s private client network and fine wine arm, Justerini & Brooks.

Future releases would be introduced selectively, with availability tied to the judgment of master blenders on when casks reached their peak character.

The strategy placed emphasis on provenance, age statements and cask experimentation, positioning the collection at the top end of the Scotch market.

Diageo Master Blender Dr Craig Wilson said: “It is a privilege to unearth the exceptional Scotch Whiskies in Rare Series, a collection celebrating the remarkable breadth of Scotland’s scattered whisky treasures.

“From the experimental richness of Talisker 1992 Rare Series to the historic Glenury Royal which has been aged for over half a century, and a Clynelish which embodies the distillery’s signature waxy character, each expression showcases rarity, diversity, and meticulous craftsmanship. We look forward to seeing the series evolve with future additions to come.”