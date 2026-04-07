The Lake District but thrilling, with yacht trips and 4×4 off-roading

A weekend at Langdale Chase in the Lake District

THE LOCATION

A designated UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Lake District is the UK’s most famous national park, renowned for its glacial lakes, rugged mountains and rich literary heritage. Visitors are drawn by landscapes that inspired artists such as J. M. W. Turner and John Constable, as well as by opportunities to hike or climb in its dramatic terrain, or enjoy leisurely cruises on the water. There are some fantastic restaurants too, like Simon Rogan’s L’Enclume in Cartmel, Cumbria and the Gilpin near Lake Windemere with a Michelin star and three top UK chefs.



Stretching approximately 18 km from north to south, Lake Windermere is England’s largest natural lake. Its shoreline offers tranquil vistas framed by rolling hills and distant peaks. Easily accessible by car or train, the region lends itself perfectly to a weekend escape, whether for an outdoor adventure or a slower-paced retreat.

THE STAY

Set on the shores of Lake Windermere, the five-star Langdale Chase Hotel has been welcoming guests since 1891, blending Victorian heritage with a contemporary sensibility. With just 30 bedrooms, it retains an intimate, country-house feel with interiors carefully attuned to the building’s history. Imagine rich fabrics, classic detailing, antiques, and a quiet, understated elegance. Wood panelling covers the walls, while large fireplaces with roaring fires create an atmosphere that feels both grand and cozy.



Accommodation is arranged across the main House, the boathouse, and the lake house, with many rooms and outdoor bath tubs positioned to maximise lake and mountain views.

THINGS TO DO IN THE LAKE DISTRICT

Langdale Chase in the Lake District

Hotel staff delight in providing hiking recommendations, or for a more relaxed outing the Albatros is the hotel’s beautifully restored 1920s wooden motor yacht that offers an elegant way to experience Lake Windermere from the water. Originally built in Berlin in 1928 as a private yacht, she spent much of her life on the River Elbe, was requisitioned during World War II for cargo use, later served as a ferry on Lake Bodensee, and underwent extensive restoration to return her to her original splendour before coming to Windermere. Now based at the hotel’s jetty, Albatros sails daily, offering a taste of golden age lakeside glamour on scenic 90-minute cruises.



For thrill-seekers, Graythwaite Adventure offers the Lake District’s only British Off-Road Driving Association-accredited 4×4 course, set on private estate land with stunning views over Lake Windermere. Guests take the wheel of a Land Rover Defender under the guidance of a qualified instructor, navigating rugged terrain, steep inclines, water crossings, and off-road trails.

THE FOOD & DRINK

Weather permitting, breakfast and coffee should be taken on the outdoor terrace overlooking the lake. The main Dining Room of Langdale Chase excels at modern British cuisine with a strong emphasis on seasonal, locally sourced ingredients. Standout dishes for me included Orkney scallops with citrus and whisky, and the native lobster cocktail.



The bar and lounge provide a more relaxed setting, serving elevated comfort food such as lobster rolls, chowder, and classic sandwiches. The Swallows and Amazons-inspired afternoon tea was launched in 2024 to mark 50 years since the film first appeared on screens, and reflects the hotel’s connection to the 1974 release about children on holiday in the Lake District: the cast and crew stayed here during production.



Served on hand-painted crockery by local artisans, the menu offers a playful yet refined nod to the culinary adventures of Arthur Ransome’s beloved characters.

BOOK THIS YOURSELF

Rooms start from around £450 per night. For more information go to langdalechase.co.uk or call 01539 432201.

Read more: A pilgrimage to Simon Rogan’s L’Enclume in Cartmel, Cumbria