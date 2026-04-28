Howard de Walden Estate splashes £50m on Harley Street property deals

Health is the largest segment of the company's portfolio

The Howard de Walden Estate has spent £50m on acquisitions in the Harley Street neighbourhood, City AM can reveal, as it tightens its dominance over the capital’s private health hub.

The property company has acquired three long leaseholds in Harley Street and Wimpole Street, with a combined 50,000 sq ft footprint, featuring a blend of healthcare, office and residential spaces.

The deals, which are intended to cement Harley Street’s status as a world-leading health hub, come after the Howard de Walden Estate completed £45m in London property disposals.

David McArthur, Head of Investment at The Howard de Walden Estate, said: “These strategic acquisitions complement the enduring strength of our well‑located healthcare and mixed‑use assets across Harley Street Health District and Marylebone Village. Our long-term approach means we are committed to acquiring quality assets where we see clear value‑add potential and scope for future growth.

“At the same time, our disposal programme allows us to recycle capital from non‑core assets and optimise the portfolio to maintain a strong balance sheet, with minimal borrowing. This is part of our ongoing approach of managing the estate as a dynamic, modern portfolio, while also taking advantage of our areas of sector expertise.”

300 year history

The Howard De Walden Estate comprises a £5bn property portfolio in and around London’s swanky Marylebone postcodes, with the estate’s development dating back to 1715.

The company generated rental income of £164.1m in 2024, a rise of 7.8 per cent on the previous year, while pre-tax profit nudged up slightly to £75.7m.

The Harley Street healthcare district remains the largest segment of the group’s property portfolio, representing around 40 per cent of its income and value.

The area’s shopping district, known as Marylebone Village, has also been a key area of growth for the firm, with income up 7.9 per cent in 2024 and occupancy near 100 per cent throughout the year.