Reform fundraiser Nick Candy offloads £270m mansion in ‘biggest sale ever’

Nick Candy has reportedly sold his home property at a record valuation. (PA)

Reform UK’s chief fundraiser Nick Candy has sold his property in Chelsea at a value of around £270m, it has been reported, in what has been dubbed the biggest house sale in history.

Candy, the real estate mogul behind One Hyde Park in Knightsbridge, has sold the family home to an unnamed buyer, according to Bloomberg.

At the reported valuation of the sale, the buyer would be coughing up more than £30m in stamp duty to HMRC.

The home in Chelsea has a swimming pool and a lake, as well as features that are more than 200 years old.

Reports suggest it is the most expensive home property sale recorded, beating the price for a £210m mansion overlooking Hyde Park that is owned by a former Chinese property chief.

It also appears to top the sale of a New York penthouse that belongs to the hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin.

Candy is a prominent figure within Reform UK’s political ranks, leading the party’s fundraising activities and working closely alongside Nigel Farage to build ties with figures in the City.

He is the party’s treasurer and has been seen at various key party events.

Candy, who previously donated to the Tories, has topped up Reform’s funds with regular payments ranging between £100,000 and £250,000 over the last year.

Candy gets sweet deal

The sale appears to be an anomaly within London’s fledgling property market, which is suffering from a lull in transactions.

The property data firm Lonres said there were 31 per cent fewer sales for prime properties in February than a year before.

Sluggish sales activity was matched by falling values as the price of completed prime sales fell by 10 per cent year on year.

Sotheby’s International Realty led the transaction.

Candy’s family office declined to comment. Sotheby’s International Realty also declined to comment.

The property investor has been in the public eye over recent months after his meeting with Nicaraguan Marxists were revealed by the Sunday Times.

He also attempted to lead a takeover bid for his favourite club Chelsea FC in 2022 and recently won a £4.6m High Court fraud case against dotcom-era businessman Robert Bonnier over a failed business deal.