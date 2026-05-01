My Alps adventure holiday with endless high-octane thrills

My Alps adventure holiday with three different high-octane experiences

Simon Miller on an Alps adventure holiday stuffed with high-octane adventuring

I’m never going to argue that a good book and a sun lounger isn’t a winning summer holiday formula, but go on enough of those trips and the novelty starts to wane. Seen one swim up bar, you’ve seen them all.

I wanted to do something different, something that would get the blood pumping. The Ötztal region in Austria seemed to fit the bill – a long, twisty Alpine valley that boasts an extraordinary range of activities to cater for all moods, tastes and abilities. Not only were there plenty of direct flights from the UK, but because it’s not a popular destination for the British, they are remarkably good value.

HIKING IN THE ALPS

No trip to the Alps is complete without a good hike, ideally one that culminates in a mountain summit. The summit in question for our family was the Similaun Spitze, at an altitude of 3606m. The climb wouldn’t be difficult, but long enough to require an overnight stay in a mountain hut. And, because the summit would involve walking across a glacier, we booked a guide.

We set off from the tiny village of Vent and after six hours of walking up a picturesque valley we arrived, exhausted and exhilarated in equal measure, at the Similaun Hut. Over dinner we were briefed on how to use crampons, metal spiked footwear that grips to ice and snow. And that’s when the fear set in. We weren’t climbers, we were a family of five who had innocently set off on a nice walk, not expecting to be told we would need to be roped together for our own safety or that we had to be up well before dawn in order to cross the glacier before the sun softened it. However, given we were all too terrified to sleep, getting up at an ungodly hour didn’t prove to be an issue.



In the pitch black of early morning we nervously set off, roped up and for the first time ever, wearing crampons. We made steady progress and after two hours we were sitting atop Austria’s sixth highest mountain. The sense of achievement was immense – our motely crew of five (youngest 8 years of age) had climbed a proper mountain and created a memory that I’m certain will last a lifetime.

BIKING IN THE ALPS

Simon’s bike experience included an intense downhill descent

Mountain biking is a big thing in Ötztal, everything from extreme down hill tracks to gentle rides along the valley. We decided to give down-hilling a go so booked in for a beginner lesson. After practicing the basics it was time to head up the mountain proper on a telecabine to test our skills on a downhill descent. Or at least it should have been. One look up to where we were going and four of our party asserted what can only be described as an unequivocal refusal. So while the others explored the more leisurely cycling options of the valley floor, I was the only one of our group to take my bike up the mountain. Conclusion: not for the faint-hearted.

After a week in Ötztal, we felt renewed. The mountain air, the activity, the adrenaline and of course the noodle soup had all worked their magic. There is nothing better than the aches, pains and few bruises from unaccustomed activities to bolster holiday anecdotes and memories. Avoid the risk of your next beach holiday blurring into the last and give the Austrian alps a go.

OUTDOOR ADVENTURE

Having earnt some downtime, the next day we hit Area47, an outdoor adventure playground split into three zones – climbing, water and outdoor pursuits – it is a riot of activity. We spent our time white water rafting, canyoning, blobbing (being catapulted into the water from an inflatable bean bag) and being shot across a lake by something that has an alarming similarity to a canon.

Fact Box

Ötztal Tourist Office at oetztal.com; Simon stayed at the Habicher Hof Hotel habicherhof.at and visited Area47 area47.at

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