ICON expands US early phase research capabilities with new clinic and outpatient centres

ICON plc (NASDAQ: ICLR), a world-leading clinical research organisation, today announced the expansion of its early phase capabilities with the opening of a new, state-of-the-art Clinical Research Unit (CRU) in San Antonio, Texas, as well as new satellite outpatient clinics in Houston, Texas and Lawrence, Kansas. These new, purpose-built clinics will significantly expand ICON’s capacity to conduct first-in-human, healthy participant, and patient cohort studies.

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A key feature of the new San Antonio CRU is its fully integrated infrastructure. By co-locating the clinic, pharmacy, laboratory, and investigational product handling, ICON allows for faster dosing, immediate implementation of protocol changes, and accelerated delivery of data to sponsors. Onsite capabilities include a Good Manufacturing Practice / Good Clinical Practice (GMP/GCP) compliant pharmacy and manufacturing space with International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) cleanrooms, a clinical safety laboratory, and sample processing and shipping facilities.

This new facility has also been designed with participant comfort, safety, and experience as a priority. It features private and semi-private dormitories, recreation areas, dedicated clinical spaces, and advanced safety systems for continuous monitoring and rapid clinical response.

“We’ve designed the clinic to improve the experience of study participants, while scaling our capacity and maintaining our high-quality standards,” said Dr. Ute Berger, ICON’s Chief Medical Officer and President, Development Solutions. “By fully integrating our clinical, laboratory, and pharmacy operations under one roof, we can largely eliminate logistical delays. This translates directly into faster dosing, real-time adaptability, and accelerated delivery of high-quality data for our sponsors. We are proud to invest in the San Antonio life sciences community and to contribute to its continued growth as a hub for innovation.”

In addition to the San Antonio clinic, ICON’s two new satellite outpatient facilities in Houston, Texas, and Lawrence, Kansas will further expand recruitment reach for its existing CRUs in the region. They will also provide greater flexibility for studies requiring extended Phase I follow-up, bringing care closer to participants and reducing travel burden.

The new San Antonio clinic joins ICON’s global network of dedicated Phase I clinical research units in Salt Lake City, Utah; Lenexa, Kansas; Groningen, Netherlands; and Budapest, Hungary, reflecting ongoing investment in providing market-leading services for early phase development and research.

About ICON plc

ICON plc is a world-leading clinical research organisation. Offering deep operational and medical expertise we accelerate innovation, driving emerging therapies forward to improve patient outcomes. From molecule to medicine, we deliver integrated consulting, clinical development, commercialisation and post-marketing solutions to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, government and public health organisations worldwide. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 40,100 employees in 97 locations in 55 countries as of December 31, 2025. For further information about ICON, visit: www.iconplc.com.

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Contact

Media contacts:

ICON:

Lisa Henry (GMT time zone)

Weber Shandwick (PR adviser)

+447785 458203

lhenry@webershandwick.com

ICON Press Office

iconnews@webershandwick.com

Welcoming visitors to ICON’s new San Antonio Phase 1 clinic, purpose‑built to support early clinical development Company Logo