Morningstar Reaches New Milestone in the CRSP Acquisition, Rebranding CRSP Market Indexes to Morningstar Indexes

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment insights, has reached a new milestone in its previously completed acquisition of the Center for Research in Security Prices (CRSP) from the University of Chicago, announcing the rebrand of the CRSP Market Indexes to reflect the Morningstar brand.

The CRSP Market Indexes, which underpin a range of popular mutual funds and ETFs including the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTSAX and VTI) and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund (VIMAX and VO), will be renamed to be consistent with Morningstar’s broad range of global public and private market indexes. For example, the CRSP US Total Market Index, which underpins the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, will become the Morningstar US Total Market Index.

A full list of CRSP Market Indexes changing names can be found here. Name changes are expected to become effective in late July. The indexes will continue to follow their current methodology, and there will be no disruption to clients.

The recent acquisition of CRSP by Morningstar brought the CRSP Market Indexes, benchmarks for over $3 trillion in U.S. equities spanning market capitalizations, investment styles, and sectors, into the Morningstar Indexes family, making Morningstar the leading provider of broad US-equity benchmarks that cover the entire market and are the mainstay of retirement plans in the US. Long favored and popularized by the late Jack Bogle for their comprehensive coverage of the “total market,” their unique methodology has been shown to help lower transaction costs for investors.

“The addition of CRSP has furthered our efforts to disrupt the costly, entrenched index industry with indexes that deliver more value at global scale to help benefit investors. We are proud to put our name on these highly respected benchmarks,” said Morningstar CEO Kunal Kapoor. “We are excited to continue building on our collaboration with the team at Vanguard, who share our mission of providing efficient, low-cost, high-quality index-based investment strategies, and to offer the highly respected CRSP market indexes and data sets to an even broader set of clients.”

Added Amelia Furr, president of Morningstar Indexes, “Now with over $4.2 trillion in assets linked to our benchmarks, including over 370 investment products, Morningstar offers an expansive alternative to legacy index providers. Adding the Morningstar brand to the CRSP indexes is another step in growing global visibility for this high-quality methodology. We are committed to scaling our U.S. index capabilities and extending our reach to more clients across the market and investing ecosystem.”

About Morningstar, Inc.

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment insights in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers and owners, retirement plan providers and sponsors, institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets, and alliances and redistributors. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $369 billion in AUMA as of Sept. 30, 2025. The Company operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries in 32 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company. Follow Morningstar on LinkedIn @Morningstar.

About Morningstar Indexes

Morningstar Indexes was built to keep up with the evolving needs of investors—and to be a leading-edge advocate for them. Morningstar’s rich heritage as a transparent, investor-focused leader in data and research uniquely equips Morningstar Indexes to support individuals, institutions, wealth managers and advisors in navigating investment opportunities across all major asset classes, styles, and strategies. In February 2026, the acquisition of CRSP brought the CRSP Market Indexes – benchmarks for over $3 trillion in US equities – into the Morningstar Indexes family. Additionally, CRSP’s Research Data Products, renowned for their academic rigor, historical depth and accuracy, further enhances Morningstar’s equity benchmark and data capabilities. This powerful combination unites two trusted sources of market insight, reinforcing a shared commitment to transparency, quality and investor-focused solutions. Please visit indexes.morningstar.com for more information.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on our current expectations about future events or future financial performance. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, and often contain words such as “will,” “aim,” “committed,” “consider,” “future,” “goal,” “is designed to,” “maintain,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “prospects,” “continue,” “strategy,” “strive,” “will,” “would,” “determine,” “evaluate,” or the negative thereof, and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the events we discuss not to occur or to differ significantly from what we expect. More information about factors that could affect Morningstar’s business and financial results, including, among others, failing to complete the rebranding effort described in this press release on a timely basis or at all, are in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent reports on Forms 8-K, 10-K and 10-Q. Morningstar undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

©2026 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved.

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Contact

Tim Benedict, +1 203 339-1912, tim.benedict@morningstar.com

Sarah Wirth, +1 312 244-7358 or sarah.wirth@morningstar.com