The Whisky Exchange’s top Cognac picks ahead of the annual Cognac Show

Cocktails with Hennessy the at Cognac Show

Coming up next weekend is The Whisky Exchange’s annual Cognac Show.

A celebration of French spirit in the heart of London, the great of Cognac descend on the capital to showcase their products, with cameos from Calvados and Armagnac producers too.

City AM readers can get £5 off tickets to Cognac Show using code COGNACCITY at checkout via Design My Night, but for those who can’t make it, here are four delicious Cognacs to suit every budget.

A Cognac to suit every budget

Vallein Tercinier VS Selection

Independent family-run Cognac house Vallein Tercinier follows the same recipes handed down through five generations to create traditional style Cognac.

Made from a blend of Fins Bois and Bons Bois eaux-de-vie, this is a vibrant Cognac that works equally well with tonic as it does over ice. 40 per cent ABV £34.95

Remy Martin Tercet

One of the top four biggest Cognac houses, Remy Martin is known for producing a rich and oily style of spirit with great structure and depth.

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This release, Tercet, is a complex Cognac with notes of lychee, pineapple, ginger, peaches and nutmeg. 42 per cent ABV £73.75

WV Baker 2011 Old Rare Old Cognac N° 02-11

Franco-British Benjamin Baker and his wife Marie source Cognac from all over the producing region, bottling small releases of superb, characterful Cognacs.

This release from the Borderies region has a nutty depth with an intensely fruity and floral aroma. 56.3 per cent ABV £69.75

Hermitage 1995 Grande Champagne Cognac

Sourcing exclusively from the prestigious Grande and Petite Champagne regions of Cognac, Hermitage specialises in rare and vintage Cognacs.

This 1995 vintage provides rich flavours of butterscotch, walnuts, biscuits and baked apple peel. 43 per cent ABV £151