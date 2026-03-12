 |  Updated: 

Four Irish whiskey tipples for St Patrick’s Day

By:

Chief Operating Officer

Top Irish whiskey picks available at The Whisky Exchange now.

A category of whiskey that’s as rich in flavour as it is in history, Irish whiskey has entered an age of experimentation in the past few years.

From creative cask finishes to a return to historic mashbills, there are exciting things happening within Irish whiskey that are certainly worth exploring, and what better excuse than a toast for St Patrick’s Day, coming up next Tuesday, 17 March.

St Patrick’s Day tipples

Two Stacks Blackberry Brandy Cask Finish 

This unusual whiskey from innovative Irish producer Two Stacks’ Fruit Drops series is finished in blackberry brandy casks, providing delicious flavour combinations of spiced honey, sweet blackberries and subtle pepper. 50 per cent ABV £37.50

Two Stacks Blackberry Brandy Cask Finish whiskey bottles displayed with rich, dark labels in a stylish arrangement.
Two Stacks Blackberry Brandy Cask Finish

Busker Small Batch Single Malt 

Launched this month, this single malt whiskey from Busker uses 100 per cent Irish grains. It was triple distilled and matured in a combination of bourbon and Oloroso sherry casks, bringing sweet, soft flavours of vanilla, toffee, digestive biscuit and cream with a subtle hint of tobacco on the finish. 46.3 per cent ABV £49.25

Busker Small Batch Single Malt Irish Whiskey bottle with elegant label design on a wooden surface in a cozy setting
Busker Small Batch Single Malt

Boann 2021 4 Year Old Oloroso Cask Exclusive to The Whisky Exchange

More than just a delicious Irish whiskey, this release from family-run Boann was created under the guidance of historian Fionnan O’Connor to reflect Irish whiskey as it would have tasted in the 19th century, using a high percentage of oats. It’s a complex whiskey with notes of orange peel, pear drops and soda bread, with ginger biscuits on the finish. 52 per cent ABV £110

Boann Distillery in 2021 showcasing traditional copper pot stills and modern whiskey production equipment in a vibrant set...
Boann 2021 4 Year Old Oloroso Cask

Redbreast 20 Year Old Oloroso Casks – Exclusive to The Whisky Exchange

Available exclusively from The Whisky Exchange and released for St Patrick’s Day 2026, this Redbreast 20 Year Old showcases notes of cherries, raisins, sugar plums, walnuts, orchard fruit, toffee and pineapple.

Redbreast is widely regarded as the definitive Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey, making complex, rich and creamy whiskeys using a traditional mix of malted and unmalted barley. 60 per cent ABV £275

Redbreast 20 Year Old Oloroso Casks whiskey bottle with rich amber hue against a wooden background
Redbreast 20 Year Old Oloroso Casks

