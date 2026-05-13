Options Announces Appointment of Patrick Collins to Vice President, Platform Security

Options Technology, the leading provider of trading infrastructure and market data solutions, today announced the appointment of Patrick Collins to the position of Vice President, Platform Security.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260513034332/en/

Since joining Options as a graduate in 2017, Patrick quickly progressed to a cyber security engineer before being appointed Director of Threat and Vulnerability Management for the 3 years before his promotion.

This appointment comes shortly after the organisation’s 10-year anniversary of its award-winning Graduate and Placement Programme, that has directly recruited nearly 300 students, 68% of which who have advanced into senior management and leadership positions, including Patrick.

Danny Moore, President & CEO at Options Technology commented “Being with Options for nearly 10 years puts Patrick in a unique position that he has seen not only the organisation grow and develop, but also how security threats have evolved over time, especially with the rise of AI. Patrick’s promotion to Vice President is the next step in creating a world-class security team that is ready to take on these new threats.

This appointment also speaks to the success of our Graduate and Placement Programme in offering fantastic opportunities and delivering tangible career growth.”

“Working with the security team over the past 9 years has been a fantastic experience,” Patrick said. “I have seen the industry change countless times to meet the evolving demands of financial institutions and I am excited about the opportunities to come in my new role.”

Patrick’s promotion comes as the latest in a series of key leadership appointments at Options, including Bob Coletti as Sales Director of Strategic Accounts and Michelle Kendell as Vice President and Managing Director of Hong Kong.

Today’s news also follows the firm’s announcement of its acquisition of Crossvale, a leader in application and platform modernisation, and 15 years of SOC compliance.

Options Technology:

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Paris, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

www.options-it.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260513034332/en/

Contact

For media inquiries, please contact Jenny Collins, jenny.collins@options-it.com

Options Announces Appointment of Patrick Collins to Vice President, Platform Security Company Logo