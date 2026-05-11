Nahyan bin Mubarak Unveils Greenz by Danube, Dubai’s First Fully Furnished Master Villa Project

H.E. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, unveiled “Greenz by Danube,” the latest development by Danube Properties, during a major event held at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. The launch was attended by Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, along with more than 7,000 investors, business leaders, distinguished guests, and media representatives. The project marks the debut of Danube’s first large-scale integrated master villa community and Dubai’s first fully furnished master villa project.

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H.E. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan stated that the unveiling of “Greenz by Danube Properties” represents an important occasion reflecting the continued success achieved by Danube Group in the United Arab Emirates. He noted that the company has built a strong and productive long-term relationship with Dubai and the UAE through its sustained contributions to the building materials sector and related industries, before expanding into real estate development and community building. He emphasized that the company has grown alongside Dubai itself, adding that companies achieving genuine success in Dubai understand that meaningful development is built upon trust, reliability, and a deep understanding of the needs of residents, investors, families, and communities.

He added that the United Arab Emirates has earned a well-established global reputation as a destination where people from around the world come to build, invest, live, work, and create better futures for themselves and their families. He stressed that this remarkable standing has been achieved thanks to the wise leadership and visionary approach of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, may God protect him, who continues to emphasize the importance of building a nation that benefits from global progress, encourages innovation, and provides an outstanding environment in which enterprise and human potential can flourish.

He further affirmed that this ambitious national vision is strongly supported by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God preserve him, noting that the UAE continues, under the guidance of its wise leadership, to place people at the center of national development.

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Source: AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260511033232/en/

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Avinash Lohana

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Abstract

Nahyan bin Mubarak Unveils Greenz by Danube, Dubai’s First Fully Furnished Master Villa Project