Friends of The Whisky Exchange launches to reward customers

Invites for the Friends of The Whisky Exchange sent out this week

In an exciting development for all whisky and spirits fans, The Whisky Exchange has launched a loyalty programme.

The scheme is designed to reward the company’s most loyal customers with exclusive bottlings, shared knowledge, discounts and much more.

The initial invites for the Friends of The Whisky Exchange scheme were sent out to a handful of the company’s most loyal customers – those subscribed to The Whisky Exchange newsletter – were set out ahead of the launch earlier this week.

The loyalty programme will then open up to all customers from mid-April.

Whisky Exchange’s new look

The loyalty programme is the next step in the company’s journey after its acquisition in 2021.

Originally co-founded by brothers Sukhinder and Rajbir Singh, currently owners and co-founders of Elixir Distillers, the retailer was snapped up by Pernod Ricard in 2021, along with the duo’s distribution company, Speciality Drinks, London Cocktail Week, and Whisky.Auction.

In October last year, the brand unveiled its brand identity refresh, with a new logo and refreshed colour palette for the website and shops.

As Dawn Davies, head buyer at The Whisky Exchange, told The Spirits Business at the time, the aim of the refresh was to build an identity and colour scheme The Whisky Exchange and its associated brands could “own.” Davis added, “We needed vibrancy.”

Six months on from the rebrand, the launch of the new loyalty scheme forms part of the group’s refresh. The company says it has developed the digital scheme to give back to its valued community after a consultation with customers.

Friends of The Whisky Exchange

Friends of The Whisky Exchange will be open to all customers worldwide who have made a purchase on the website.

Members will enjoy early access to products, alongside a quarterly reward, exclusive content and the opportunity to provide feedback and suggestions on new products and exclusives, such as the Redbreast 20-Year-Old Small Batch Oloroso Cask and Mars Komagatake 2017 7-Year-Old Sumo Series #5, both exclusives for March.

Laura Elleray, CRM Manager for The Whisky Exchange, said: “The Whisky Exchange has always been, first and foremost, about providing great service to the drinks community. The company was founded by a very well-known whisky lover, and over the years we’ve bought exclusive releases and experiences to our customers.”

“Friends of The Whisky Exchange will reward our customers for their continued partnership and trust in us to bring them the best the whisky, fine wine and spirits world has to offer’.