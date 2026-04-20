Living by water is a London lifestyle hack. Here’s where to look

Property: Why living by water is a London lifestyle hack

People pay over the odds to purchase property by it, holiday by it and go for rides on it – and we’re even born in it.

Experts have long acknowledged that humans are drawn to water for feelings of calmness and serenity.

Whether or not that is because of the womb is debateable but highly likely. Be it lakeside-facing holiday homes, water features in our gardens or luxury spa experiences, when it comes to London property, water is a quiet currency for the one percent.



It’s translating to the world of property. The latest research from the EU’s BlueHealth project reveals “tangible benefits” of proximity to water. Living within one kilometre of what the study refers to as ‘blue spaces’ can lead to improved mental health and reduced stress.



Having spent a stint of time in Canary Wharf recently, and finding myself drawn to the wharfside late at night to just stand and watch the water as the skyscrapers reflected their light upon it and the stillness encouraged the ducks to fall into watertop slumbers, I could understand the great allure of waterside living.

Here are three London properties incorporating water in fascinating new ways.

Chelsea Waterfront

The Lots Road development features beautifully landscaped arhitectural water gardens, with streams and ponds connecting from the property down to the nearby river Thames. There is also 600 metres of Thames river frontage and an area called ‘Chelsea Creek’ with its own swimming pool and spa as well as some whimsical bridges crossing over the water. Prices start from around £1,200,000.

The Water Gardens

This Edgware Road property is a restoration of a 1960s Brutalist design. There is a huge 5,000 square metre podium deck above water, with water features including interconnected ponds and landscape features featuring rock gardens, with the water passing local flora installations. Apartments start from around £700,000.

The Capston, Nine Elms

247 residences are available from £750,000 and up as a part of this new development, with 70 per cent of properties offering Thames views. Due to be completed in 2028, the property features a hydro pool overlooking a Japanese-inspired water garden, as well as hot and cold water therapy spaces. Public spaces including a lounge and terrace will overlook the river, and there’s access to the sky pool at Embassy Gardens a short walk away.

Opus, Bankside Yards

249 apartments will be available as part of Opus, a new residential development with a strong focus on the amount of natural light available to every apartment. River views will be central to the apartments, and water features prominently via the summit club and deck, a luxurious pool space on the 23rd floor. A lifestyle area designed by the Chelsea Flower Show-winning Enea will feature a gym, bouldering wall, padel court, spa and podcast studio.



It is all within a new five acre riverside development in Blackfriars that will also feature a new Mandarin Oriental hotel.