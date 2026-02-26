Formula 1 revenues soar to $4bn as sport cashes in on popularity

Formula 1 is closing on annual revenues of $4bn after their recent accounts recorded a 14 per cent increase to $3.9bn.

The healthy spike comes as Formula 1 parent company Liberty Media reported a rise in team payouts – by 11 per cent – to $1.4bn ahead of the 2026 season, which will see Cadillac added to the grid as the sport’s 11th team.

The annual report, posted by the firm that acquired the highest level of global motorsport in 2017, shows operating income rose from $492m in the year to 31 December 2024 to $632m for 2025.

MotoGP, in its first season with Liberty Media as its controller, raised $325m in revenue across 2025. The two-wheeled discipline’s operating

“Formula 1 finished another record-breaking season, marking an exceptional 75th anniversary year for the sport,” Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1 president and chief, said.

“The next chapter of F1 brings on-track excitement with a new race in Madrid, the debut of Cadillac and Audi and the return of Honda and Ford to the grid.

“Our sport has never been stronger, as evidenced by our roster of marquee partners, including Disney, Lego, Pepsi, Apple and Standard Chartered.”

Media rights fees remain the biggest revenue driver at just shy of a third, and comes as the likes of Apple enter into broadcasting the sport in the 2026 season.

Elsewhere in the report Liberty Media says attendances were up in 2025 on 2024 while last year saw a new Concorde Agreement – which dictates team payments – signed through until 2030.

“2025 was an exceptional and productive year for Liberty, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead,” said Derek Chang, Liberty Media chief.

“We delivered on our key strategic objectives – strengthening Formula 1’s growth trajectory, completing the MotoGP acquisition and streamlining our structure following the Liberty Live split-off last December.

“This year, we remain focused on sustaining F1’s momentum, positioning MotoGP for future growth and remaining disciplined yet opportunistic with our capital to drive shareholder value.”