Son of Australian racing legend to make Formula 1 debut in Abu Dhabi

Jack Doohan, the son of motorcycle racing legend Mick Doohan, is to make his Formula 1 race debut for Alpine at this week’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Australian, 21, will replace Haas-bound Esteban Ocon, who has been released to take part in post-season testing with his new team.

Doohan joined the Alpine academy in 2022 and, after impressing in testing and free practice sessions, was named reserve driver to Ocon and Pierre Gasly this season.

Prior to that he was part of the Red Bull Junior Team, which he signed to aged 14 after impressing in karting.

Apline said: “The change allows Esteban to be released to Haas to drive in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi.

“Jack, who has already been announced as an official driver for the 2025 season alongside Pierre Gasly, will race with the #61 as his registered Reserve Driver number and will also participate in the end-of-season test for the team at the Yas Marina Circuit.

“The team would like to thank Esteban for his time at the team and he will remain part of the team’s history achieving the first win for Alpine in Formula 1. We wish Esteban the best for the future.”

How Schumacher launched Doohan’s F1 career

Doohan took up racing aged nine after being given a kart by seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher.

He comes from a family steeped in history on the track, with father Mick Doohan a winner of five consecutive motorcycling world championships at 500cc in the 1990s.

Alpine go into the final race of the season in good form, with Gasly’s fifth place in Qatar on Sunday following podium finishes for both drivers in Brazil last month.

The finale to the 2024 F1 season will also be Lewis Hamilton’s last for Mercedes before he makes a hotly anticipated move to Ferrari next year.