TACTICA AI Introduces Region’s First AI Platform for Mission-Critical, Real-Time Operational Decisions

TACTICA AI, an Abu Dhabi-based start-up, today introduced its multi-domain decision-support platform to a wider market during Make it in the Emirates 2026. At a time of increasing operational complexity and pressure to make faster, better-informed decisions, the platform is designed to transform fragmented intelligence, sensor, and operational data into real-time decisions.

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Already active in operational environments, TACTICA AI is believed to be the first publicly known platform of its type developed in the region, creating a new category of operational AI that goes beyond dashboards, data feeds, and analytics tools to support decision-making at the mission layer. The underlying technology was developed by the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) in less than 35 days and has already supported real-world deployments in mission-critical environments. The platform is designed to help organizations move from data to decisions with greater speed, coordination, and confidence.

The platform brings together GEOINT, or geospatial intelligence, which uses satellite imagery, radar, maps, and location-based data to understand what is happening on the ground; and OSINT, or open-source intelligence, which draws on publicly available information to provide wider context. It also integrates data from video feeds, sensors, IoT systems, and historical records. TACTICA AI then applies agentic AI orchestration to define the mission outcome first, before dynamically identifying which data sources, tools, models, or workflows are needed to support action. This approach fundamentally changes how operators interact with complex systems.

Unlike conventional systems that depend on static dashboards or manual analysis, TACTICA AI enables outcome-driven tasking, where the platform helps determine what needs to be achieved, not simply which sensor or provider should be used. This creates a unified operational picture across teams, domains, and data sources, bridging the gap between analysis, decision, and execution, while maintaining human-in-the-loop oversight for critical decisions.

Dr. Najwa Aaraj, CEO of TII, said: “TACTICA AI reflects the next phase of sovereign AI: systems that do not simply process information, but strengthen the ability to act on it. In complex environments, speed and clarity can define outcomes. By developing a mission-first decision-support platform in Abu Dhabi, TII is advancing technologies that serve real operational needs while reinforcing national capability, resilience, and independence.”

TACTICA AI has been designed for use across priority sectors, including defense and national security, crisis and emergency response, critical infrastructure, smart cities and mobility, energy and utilities, environment and sustainability, and industrial and logistics operations.

The platform integrates proprietary AI models originating from TII’s research ecosystem with best-in-class third-party models and technologies. Its architecture is designed to integrate technologies from multiple providers, rather than locking users into one supplier or system. It supports natural-language interaction, reasoning, and action; digitizes and structures standard operating procedures; assists analysts and operators in real time; and enables human-in-the-loop validation for responsible operational decision-making.

Dr. Chaouki Kasmi, on behalf of TACTICA AI, said: “TACTICA AI changes the operating model from ‘show me the data’ to ‘help me decide what to do next.’ It brings intelligence, tasking, workflows, and AI agents into a single decision layer, while remaining deployable on existing infrastructure. This is not a dashboard or an analytics tool — it is an operational capability designed to support real decisions in demanding environments.”

The result is a platform that can help organizations reduce manual burden, remove silos, and coordinate action across complex environments.

TACTICA AI has already established partnerships with leading geospatial imagery analysis players, including French-based Safran and Polish-based Satim, strengthening its ability to integrate advanced capabilities across the global intelligence and operational technology ecosystem.

The platform can also be deployed with high-performance computing infrastructure in containerized environments, creating a mobile GEOINT decision-support capability designed for operational settings where speed, resilience, and flexibility are critical.

The public introduction of TACTICA AI reinforces Abu Dhabi’s growing role as a testbed for applied intelligence and advanced technology, where frontier research is translated into operational capability. By combining data fusion, AI agents, mission-first tasking, and workflow digitalization, TACTICA AI is designed to help decision-makers act with greater precision in environments where time, coordination, and clarity matter most.

Source: AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260506006177/en/

Contact

Thushara Mohnanan

thushara.mohanan@tii.ae

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TACTICA AI Introduces Region’s First AI Platform for Mission-Critical, Real-Time Operational Decisions

TACTICA AI Introduces Region’s First AI Platform for Mission-Critical, Real-Time Operational Decisions (Photo: AETOSWire) Company Logo