Breaking: Lewis Hamilton set to leave Mercedes for sensational switch to Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 22, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton is set to leave Mercedes after 12 years with the team and make a sensational switch to Ferrari.

Hamilton has agreed to join the iconic Italian team next year when his current £50m-a-year contract with Mercedes expires, according to multiple reports.

The 39-year-old has won six of his world championships with Mercedes but has been left trailing by Max Verstappen and Red Bull in the last two seasons.

A move to Ferrari promises to unite F1’s most famous face with the most celebrated marque in motorsport.

Hamilton is likely to replace Carlos Sainz Jr, whose contract is due to expire at the end lof the season, and race alongside Charles Leclerc at Ferrari.

Mercedes face having to replace the man who has been the mainstay of their team for more than a decade and find a partner for George Russell.

More follows.