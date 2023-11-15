FTSE 100 live: London higher on UK inflation slowdown

The news moving markets in London today: UK inflation data, oil prices, China’s growth target, Experian, Reckitt and eyes on Powell and Bailey’s speeches.

The FTSE 100 was 1.2 per cent higher at 9 am this morning as UK equities rallied following a positive performance in the US overnight. The better-than-expected slowdown in U.S. inflation sent the S&P 500 and Nasdaq soaring and posted their longest winning streak in two years yesterday while the dollar slumped to a six week low. The Nasdaq closed 2.4 per cent higher at 14,094 and the S&P 500 closed 1.9 per cent higher at 4,495.

Data published this morning showed UK inflation fell faster than expected in October, thanks to lower energy prices, a boost to the Bank of England and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the consumer price index (CPI) came in at 4.6 per cent in October, falling from 6.7 per cent the month before.

FTSE 100 movers

Credit rating agency Experian was leading the FTSE 100 higher, adding 5.6 per cent in early deals after it posted a positive market update. The group said it saw revenue growth of five per cent to $3.4bn (£2.7bn) in the six months to the end of September while it added 21m new customers. The total number of customers using its tools is now 178m. Profits jumped to almost $799m (£641m) from $513m (£ 411m) in the same period in 2022.

St. James’s Place was the second best performer, adding nearly 3.7 per cent. The firm has mounted a defense of its bosses’ paypackets following a revolt at its annual meeting in May. It said reducing the payout “risked damaging the credibility” of the pay scheme.

Miners Anglo American, Fresnillo and Endeavour Mining all added between 3.1 per cent and 3.4 per cent off the back of stronger gold, silver and copper prices.

SSE added 2.9 per cent after it published its half year figures. The energy group also announced a hike in planned capital spending over the next five years with spending of £20.5bn now planned by 2027, up from £18bn previously.

Elsewhere, FTSE 100 consumer goods champion Reckitt Benckiser Group has said the former boss of Sky, Sir Jeremy Darroch, will be taking over as its new chair, following the retirement of Chris Sinclair, who’s been in the position for nine years. The stock added 0.7 per cent in early deals.

FTSE 250 movers

Genuit Group topped the FTSE 250 leader board this morning. The stock jumped 9.3 per cent after it said in a trading update full-year adjusted operating profit is “expected to be marginally above market expectations” despite “continued macro-economic uncertainty.”

Crest Nicholson was the second-best performer, adding 7.6 per cent, building on yesterday’s rally. The housebuilder received a boost from today’s better-than-expected inflation reading. With inflation moderating, the Bank of England may not move ahead with further interest rate hikes, which would be good news for the housing market and property stocks in general.

Other top movers included Aston Martin, hydrogen company Ceres Power and low-cost airline Wizz Air, which added between six per cent and 7.4 per cent in early trading.

Pub operator Fuller’s posted revenue growth of 12 per cent as the group continued to benefit from the return to the office in London. Like-for-like sales in the first half of the group’s financial year rose 12.7 per cent. Chief executive Simon Emeny said following a strong summer, the group is “primed for a strong Christmas” with bookings for the period already 11 per cent ahead of last year.

Global market data just after the FTSE 100 opened at 9am: Brent crude was trading at $82.2 a barrel and gold was trading 0.4 per cent higher at $1971 an ounce. Silver was 0.9 per cent higher at $23.3 an ounce. The pound was 0.3 per cent lower against the dollar at $1.246 and also lower against the euro at £1.147.

