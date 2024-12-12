Hundred salaries rise amid rumours of player boycott of cricket competition

Salaries for players participating in The Hundred have risen by 25 per cent ahead of the 2025 edition amid rumours players are threatening to boycott the league.

Around 50 players are said to be considering snubbing the England and Wales Cricket Board’s flagship short-form competition after restrictions were placed upon where in the world they can play franchise cricket.

The ECB has changed its “no-objection certificates” documentation, meaning players can’t compete in an overseas competition – except the IPL – if it overlaps with the English summer or the Vitality Blast.

But the governing body, which is looking to sell 49 per cent of each of the eight franchises to investors by the start of the 2025 competition, appears to be softening the blow by increasing salaries for next summer’s edition.

The top male bracket has risen from £125,000 to £200,000 while the female equivalent has grown £15,000 from £50,000.

The lowest of the seven bands sees men rise from £30,000 to £31,000 and women from £8,000 to £10,000 – demonstrating the continued pay gap between the two competitions despite the format seeing double headers between men and women.

Director of major events, Rob Hillman, said: “It’s imperative in the current landscape of global cricket that we keep moving forward and keep reviewing our offer to the world’s top players.

“We want the best players participating in The Hundred to keep entertaining the millions of fans who’ve come through the doors in the four years of the competition, particularly families, young people and fans who are new to the game.

“I’m glad in the men’s competition we’ve been able to boost our top earners to £200,000, while to be at £65,000 for our top earners in the women’s competition is another step forward. That we are now offering four times what we were able to offer in the first year of the women’s competition is telling of the game’s continued growth, and clearly not the end of our journey.

“We’re really excited about where The Hundred goes next, conversations with potential investors continue to be incredibly positive, and we’re committed to continue delivering a world class competition that excites fans across the globe.”