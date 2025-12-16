Aussie Green reaches record IPL auction sale price

Cameron Green has been sold for £2.1m at the Indian Premier League auction

Australian Cameron Green has been sold for £2.1m at the Indian Premier League auction to become the most expensive overseas cricket player in history.

The all-rounder will play for Ramandeep Singh’s Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2026 IPL competition having been purchased for 25.2 crore by the eastern team.

The Kolkata Knight Riders, whose 2024 IPL championship was their third title, beat Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in an auction bidding war.

Mitchell Starc was sold for £2.3m but exchange rates from the 2024 see this figure represent a lower sum than the 25.2 crore for fellow countryman Green.

England’s Ashes opener Ben Duckett was sold for £167,000 to Delhi Capitals but the likes of former Twenty20 star Jonny Bairstow went unsold.

Liam Livingstone was sold at around half of Green’s price, to Sunrisers Hyderabad while Sri Lankan Matheesha Pathirana achieved a price half way between Livingstone and Green.

Abhishek Nayar coaches the Kolkata Knight Riders, who are captained by Ajinkya Rahane. Andy Flower, Justin Langer and Stephen Fleming all coach in the IPL.

It comes amid an interesting time for Indian cricket, with the International Cricket Council forced to come out swinging after reports emerged that its multi-billion dollar deal with broadcaster JioStar was thrown into doubt.

IPL movement

Elsewhere Hundred franchise Welsh Fire’s co-owners, Glamorgan County Cricket Club and Washington Freedom, are reportedly looking at a bid for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, currently owned by beverages giant Diageo.

It has also been reported that Rajasthan Royals could be up for sale too, while CVC Capital Partners have agreed a deal to see them relinquish all of their remaining stake in the Gujarat Titans.

The 2026 Indian Premier League season begins in March and runs through to the end of May. Last year’s final involved Phil Salt, Livingstone and English-born Josh Inglis.