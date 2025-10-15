IPL value drops for second year in row, sinking 10 per cent

The IPL’s estimated value has been downgraded for the second consecutive year, with the franchise cricket competition shrinking by over 10 per cent.

The IPL’s estimated value has been downgraded for the second consecutive year, with the franchise cricket competition shrinking by over 10 per cent.

The biggest cricket league in the world has been rocked by changes to betting laws in India, while a less competitive media rights landscape has contributed to D&P Advisory declaring shrinkage in the IPL’s value, from $9.9bn in 2024 to $8.8bn in 2025.

Just two years ago the Indian Premier League was valued at $11.2bn by the same firm, a peak for the Twenty20 competition.

It comes after a number of IPL owners earlier this year snapped up stakes in the eight Hundred franchises based across England and Wales.

Those deals saw stakes ranging from 49 per cent to 100 per cent, with franchise valuations of up to nearly £300m.

The mega-rich Ambani family, owners of Reliance Industries, have been dealt some of the blame for the downturn in the IPL’s valuation given its decision to merge the league’s media assets with Walt Disney Co.

IPL shrinks

Furthermore legislation on online betting and gaming, which saw bans imposed in attempts to limit money laundering and gambling addiction, has hit the sponsorship market of the league.

The Women’s Premier League, the female equivalent, saw its valuation drop from £160m to £148m.

Piyush Patnaik of D&P Advisory said: “The IPL, once synonymous with relentless expansion, has encountered its first period of sustained correction.

“Two consecutive years of valuation decline highlight how structural shifts the consolidation of media rights under JioStar and the abrupt exit of real money gaming sponsors can reshape even the most powerful sporting ecosystem.

“What was once fuelled by auction fever and speculative spending must now evolve into a model built on stability, diversification, and sustainable growth.

“The challenge now is to re-engineer revenue streams, nurture diversified sponsor bases, and leverage digital innovation to sustain long-term compounding.”