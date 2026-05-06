Arsenal Champions League final run banks £123m and sets up record revenue

Arsenal have reached the Champions League final for only the second time

Arsenal’s run to the Champions League final has already banked the club more than £120m in prize money, paving the way for their highest-earning season ever.

The north Londoners reached the final for only the second time in their history in Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid, which clinched a 2-1 aggregate victory.

And the prestige of making the 30 May showpiece in Budapest has been matched by a prize money windfall which is estimated at €142m (£122.8m) and reflects their superb record in the Champions League this season.

Arsenal finished top of the 36-team table in the league phase and are still unbeaten throughout the competition, with 14 games down and one – against Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain, who meet tonight – to go. The trophy winners will receive a further £9m.

Teams receive prize money based not only on results and how far they progress but also on their historic performances and the value of their domestic media market.

Why Arsenal are set for new revenue record

Arsenal’s on-field improvement is poised to deliver bumper revenue this season in excess of the club record £691m they reported last year.

Their challenge for the Premier League title is set to ensure them a further £170m-£175m in central distributions and prize money, depending on whether they finish second or first.

Much-improved deal-making by the club means that Arsenal have also capitalised commercially on their resurgence under manager Mikel Arteta.

They began an improved deal with kit maker Adidas last season and cashed in with a 27 per cent uplift in retail and merchandise sales.

Arsenal have spent heavily too, splashing more than £800m on player signings in the last five years in the search for a first Premier League title since 2004.

Their wage bill lags behind those of title rivals Manchester City and current champions Liverpool, although is likely to have increased this season following lucrative renewal for Bukayo Saka.